Florian Wirtz: Liverpool Target Disappoints Fans in Germany Defeat
Third-place playoffs are all-too-often a uniquely pointless spectacle. Routinely loathed by every defeated semifinalists, UEFA don’t even bother staging the fixture in their European Championships.
Yet, in another typically confused wrinkle of the scheduling conundrum that is the UEFA Nations League, Germany and France were forced to battle it out for an unwanted bronze medal on Sunday afternoon.
Beyond the Nations League completists out there, Liverpool fans would have valued the weekend’s contest as one final chance to get a glimpse of Florian Wirtz. As negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen continue for a record-breaking deal, Germany’s outing in Stuttgart could prove to be Wirtz’s last match before signing for Liverpool.
The response to Wirtz’s involvement in a convincing 2–0 defeat on home soil was almost universally unflattering.
Rayan Cherki Comparisons
If Sunday’s final was being billed as Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lamine Yamal, the third-place affair was an obvious head-to-head clash between Wirtz and the player Manchester City have reportedly identified as the German’s cheaper alternative, Rayan Cherki.
The pair helpfully gravitated towards the same right flank, sparking a flurry of micro-analysis from social media’s unrelenting raft of analysts after every touch, tap or tackle. At one point in the first half, Wirtz bundled his way beyond Cherki in a largely inconsequential passage of play which was nevertheless lauded like Diego Maradona’s second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup.
Both waifish midfielders will likely do well in England’s top flight, yet only offered glimpses of their undoubted promise in Stuttgart.
Accused of Absent-Mindedness
Ahead of Germany’s semifinal defeat to Portugal—in which Wirtz played and scored—Julian Nagelsmann dismissed any whisper of hesitancy. “I don’t sense any fear of injury or anything with him,” the German coach shrugged. “He’s a competitor who wants to play and be successful with us.”
Many argued that the same could not be said for Sunday’s game. Multiple online onlookers were disappointed by Wirtz’s performance, accusing the 22-year-old of playing within himself just days ahead of sealing the most expensive transfer in Liverpool’s 133-year history.
Those of a Liverpool persuasion were also fearful of a deal-breaking injury, yet Nagelsmann left Wirtz out on the pitch for the entirety of the game. Fans of rival teams weren’t entirely impressed either.
Positional Hint
It wasn’t all bad for Liverpool fans.
The question of where Wirtz will wriggle into Arne Slot’s side has been one mulled over by many on Merseyside. The initial assumption had one of Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones relegated to the bench while the costly recruit assumed his favoured No. 10 role. However, Sunday’s playoff offered evidence of Wirtz’s versatility.
The dainty playmaker nominally lined up on the left wing of Julian Nagelsmann’s 4-2-3-1. The word ‘nominally’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Wirtz was allowed to wander all over the pitch—he notably took a throw-in on the right wing in the first half—because the width down Germany’s left was provided by buccaneering fullback David Raum.
It seems as though eons have elapsed and continents have shifted since Andy Robertson was last considered a reliable attacking outlet. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson recorded more Premier League assists in the 2024–25 campaign alone (four) than Liverpool’s left back has mustered across the previous two years combined (three).
Yet, the Reds are reportedly on the cusp of completing a deal for Bournemouth’s tireless defender Milos Kerkez, who would certainly bring the energy and balance to allow Wirtz a role on Liverpool’s left wing.
Wherever he plays, the Reds will be hoping that a record-breaking fee buys better performances than his showing on Sunday.