‘I Will Improve’—Florian Wirtz Sends Ominous Warning to Premier League Rivals
Liverpool’s newest singing Florian Wirtz welcomes the challenge of competing in the Premier League alongside some of the best competition in Europe.
After nearly a month-long saga, Wirtz officially put pen to paper and signed a five-year deal with Liverpool. The German international joined the reigning Premier League champions in a record-breaking transfer that could eventually be worth up to €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million).
Wirtz bid farewell to Bayer Leverkusen after a five-year stint with his boyhood club. The attacking midfielder made 197 appearances for the German outfit and helped Bayer Leverkusen record a historic 51-game unbeaten streak in the 2023–24 season that ended with the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title.
At age 22, Wirtz has already bagged 57 goals and 64 assists in his club career. Still, he is coming to Merseyside to take his game to the next level.
“Yeah, this was also a big point for me: that I will improve my own personal level and physical levels because I think everyone knows that in Liverpool the players are machines—really strong and really physical,” Wirtz said.
Playing a full season in the Premier League while competing in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, will be a new challenge for Wirtz after spending his entire career in the Bundesliga. In fact, in his first three league appearances in a red shirt, the record-signing will have to face Bournemouth, reigning Carabao Cup champions Newcastle United and Premier League runners-up Arsenal.
Wirtz, though, is eager to improve his game and get even better, which could prove a very worrying sight for the rest of the clubs competing in the English top-flight. Liverpool might have lost Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, but they now have one of the most talented young stars in the sport, along with Jeremie Frimpong.
The reigning English champions are sending out warnings to their biggest rivals across the league, and Wirtz is eager to help his new side defend its Premier League title.
“But I see this also as an opportunity for me to get better in this point. So yeah, I just thought this was the right place for me.”