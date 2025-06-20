‘I Want to Win Everything’—Florian Wirtz Sends Confident First Liverpool Message
Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Florian Wirtz in a British transfer record deal that could eventually be worth €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million).
Wirtz, who was one of the most sought-after transfer targets in the world this summer, has inked a five-year deal with Liverpool, following in the footsteps of Jeremie Frimpong after his arrival earlier this summer.
The 22-year-old is coming off another mighty season for Bayer Leverkusen in which he recorded 30 goal contributions in 45 appearances. The season prior, he helped the German outfit win their first-ever Bundesliga title.
Even though Wirtz has been competing in Germany, he still admired Liverpool’s impressive debut season under Arne Slot. The Reds only lost four matches in their Premier League-winning campaign, adding a record-20th league title to their trophy cabinet.
“I think it was well-deserved because [Liverpool] played an unbelievable season,” Wirtz said. “It was just crazy to see how many people came and how the atmosphere was. It was really good to see.”
Celebrations aside, Wirtz made it clear he is coming to help Liverpool win trophies and put together an even better season across all competitions than they did in 2024–25.
“I’m not coming [to] have fun here. I want also to achieve something and give the fans what they deserve," Wirtz said. “I would like to win everything every year!
“First of all, we have to do our work, I have to make my work. In the end, we want to be successful. Last season they won the Premier League, so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I’m really ambitious.”
Liverpool only managed to make it to the round of 16 in the Champions League before falling to the eventual champions, Paris Saint-Germain. The addition of Wirtz, along with former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Frimpong, gives Slot even more talent to work with in the Reds’ upcoming pursuit of both English and European glory.