‘For Sure’—Kylian Mbappe Drops Lionel Messi Prediction for 2026 World Cup Final

Kylian Mbappé has no doubt that Lionel Messi will score for Argentina against Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final to reclaim his record as the competition’s most prolific player ever.

France’s captain claimed that remarkable record for himself on Saturday with a brace against England in a mad-cap third-place playoff. Mbappé’s pair of goals took his career tally to a ridiculous 22 across three World Cups. Messi can boast 21 on soccer’s grandest stage but still has one more match to edge his way back into top spot.

“Leo, he scores all the time,” Mbappé sighed when quizzed by Fox Sports about whether his record would last 24 hours. “Tomorrow he will score, for sure.”

Yet for Mbappé, what should have been a savory moment of history left a bitter taste in the mouth.

All Time World Cup Top Scorers

Rank Player Nation Goals 1. Kylian Mbappé France 22 2. Lionel Messi Argentina 21 3. Miroslav Klose Germany 16 4. Ronaldo Brazil 15 T-5. Gerd Müller West Germany 14 T-5. Harry Kane England 14 7. Just Fontaine France 13 8. Pelé Brazil 12

* Correct as of July 18, 2026.

Mbappe Takes Sad Stance on His World Cup History

Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid shortcomings have haunted him this summer. | Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

The impending threat of Messi superseding his position atop the leading scorer charts was just one factor dragging down Mbappé’s mood. France had just lost 6–4 to England in a game he didn’t want to be playing in the first place.

“I just try to help my team every time,” he shrugged. “It’s certain that when you score so many goals in the World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels. But I would have preferred not to be the top scorer in history and play the match tomorrow [the final].

“I think it’s good for everything related to legacy and, when we stop, saying that I was one of those players. But today, that’s not the first thing on my mind.”

France Star Tears Apart Teammates for ‘Shameful’ World Cup Defeat

Adrien Rabiot (right) had plenty to say postgame. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“Disappointing,” “unacceptable,” “shameful.” Adrien Rabiot had no shortage of scathing ways to describe France’s first-half capitulation against England in a bonkers third-place playoff.

“We started the first half in a pretty shameful manner,” the AC Milan midfielder seethed to beIN Sports when reflecting on falling 4–0 down. “I saw behavior from certain players that I had never seen before. It’s a bit disappointing, because this was the last match to make a good impression in the tournament.

“There was a lot of disappointment after the loss to Spain, but there was still a job to finish, and we can’t just slack off like that. We talked at halftime and said we needed to show some pride; things were much better in the second half, because the behavior in the first half was unacceptable.”

Didier Deschamps took the blame for the disastrous opening 45 minutes after making seven changes to the starting XI which lost 2–0 to Spain in the semifinal. “I should have made different choices right from the start of the match—you could say that—and perhaps things would have gone better,” the outgoing France boss accepted. “Everyone is judged on their performance. Obviously, some players could have done better.”

Deschamps admitted that he was “a bit angry” at halftime. “I could have changed eight players.” In the end, he changed four and saw his side score as many goals. Unfortunately, England also netted twice more to emerge with the bronze medal.

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