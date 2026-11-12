Forgotten Chelsea Star Unhurt After $400k Ferrari Destroyed in Crash

Robert Sánchez was not at the wheel when his Ferrari was “completely ruined” at Germany’s Nürburgring race track on Monday.

A member of the two-cap Spain international’s garage was reportedly driving as the supercar lost control at around 70 mph, slamming into a barrier at the infamous Caracciola-Karussell corner.

Fortunately, the serious-looking crash resulted in no injuries. However, Sánchez's Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo—with an estimated value of around $400k—did not escape unscathed and was left requiring an expensive trip to the repair shop.

The Sun reported the incident, with the player’s parent club Chelsea confirming that Sánchez, 28, was not driving at the time of the accident. Instead, it is claimed that a friend of the goalkeeper had taken the car for a test lap shortly before the goalkeeper was due on the legendary circuit himself.

‘Parts All Over the Track’

🚨 Robert Sanchez cheats death after ploughing £300k Ferrari into barrier during motor circuit event. 🤯



(@TheSun) #CFC pic.twitter.com/BaDHu9s9Dh — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) November 11, 2026

Sánchez, a known supercar enthusiast with a large collection, was apparently at the Nürburgring track as part of one of its tourist sessions, where members of the public able to pay to take their own vehicles around the iconic circuit, nicknamed the Green Hell.

A British tourist, who was driving behind Sánchez’s Ferrari at the time of the collision, told The Sun how the driver appeared to carry too much speed into the corner, resulting in the crash.

“He slammed into the corner and the track immediately got red flagged,” the witness is quoted as saying. “It’s a banked corner that goes on more than 180 degrees and he clearly had put too much gas on and drove straight into the barrier.

“The front of the Ferrari was completely demolished and parts were sprayed all over the track.

“We had to drive through the wreckage to get out.”

The witness added that it took an hour to clear up the wreckage, with the car—which was emblazoned with Sánchez’s name—“completely ruined.”

Photographs from the incident show the black and purple supercar’s smashed front end and plastic bags full of broken parts.

Sánchez, who is on loan at Cesc Fàbregas’ Como this season, was later spotted at Belgium's Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps—though he was reportedly only spectating rather than driving on that occasion.

On the soccer field, it has been much quieter for the keeper lately. He has made just four appearances for the Italian club so far in 2026–27, and has largely been used as a backup for French stopper Jean Butez.