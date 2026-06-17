The Four Biggest Storylines for England at the 2026 World Cup

England is hoping to end its agonizing wait for silverware this summer when it travels to the 2026 World Cup in North America as one of the competition’s favorites.

While there is always trepidation and pessimism on English soil heading into a major tournament, Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man roster will be brimming with belief after back-to-back European Championship final visits and respectable World Cup forays over the past decade under the German’s predecessor, Gareth Southgate.

However, leaving with one’s dignity intact and departing with the trophy are two very different things, the current England crop tasked with doing what no men’s team has done since 1966.

Here are four crucial storylines that will run parallel with England’s World Cup campaign.

60 Years of Hurt

England last won the World Cup 60 years ago. | Getty Images

Even 52-year-old Tuchel wasn’t alive the last and only time England was world champion. A barren 60-year run has left supporters increasingly disheartened following each failed attempt, but recent tournaments have inspired hope that this modern generation can exorcise past demons.

Under Southgate, England’s consistent presence at the latter stages of major tournaments was perceived as success, but sooner or later the next step must be taken. The appointment of Tuchel was made with that leap in mind, the former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager a specialist in knockout soccer.

Winning an expanded 48-team World Cup will prove an enormous challenge, an extra round of matches and the tremendous heat across North America adding some unique hurdles. But England deserves to rank among the favorites based on its current squad and recent performances, and will have a motivation like few others to bring an excruciating drought to a conclusion.

The Thomas Tuchel Experiment

Thomas Tuchel is only England’s third-ever foreign manager. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

On paper, Tuchel’s appointment is clever. Southgate was a man-motivator, whose greatest strength was his ability to create a harmonious setup free from pressure and controversy. Tuchel is a much pricklier character that doesn’t always prioritize player welfare, but does boast the tactical acumen and charisma required to bring success.

Whether the stylistic shift from Southgate to Tuchel pays dividends remains to be seen. England bossed World Cup qualifying without a hitch against admittedly underwhelming opposition, but worrying friendly performances against the likes of Senegal, Uruguay and Japan mean the German’s reign can only be judged this summer. A defensive and pragmatic approach could alienate supporters if results go awry.

England will have no issues navigating the group stage, especially given eight third-placed teams progress to the last 32, but it’s yet to be tested by truly elite nations under Tuchel’s guidance. The Three Lions will quickly discover how much progress has been made in the knockout rounds.

Harry Kane Brilliance

Harry Kane will be the difference for England. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Many have suggested England boasts only one world-class player: Harry Kane. While potentially harsh treatment of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, the Bayern Munich striker is undoubtedly the nation’s talisman, and he enters this summer’s competition in the greatest form of his astonishingly goal-laden career.

England’s captain struck 61 goals for Bayern during the 2025–26 campaign as he scooped a domestic treble, finding new and ingenious ways to crash the net with relentless efficiency. Kane is capable of single-handedly firing the Three Lions to the trophy.

Of course, the 32-year-old needs reliable service from those around him, but unlike a center forward such as Erling Haaland, Kane’s strengths go beyond his goalscoring feats. Terrific at bringing others into the equation and possessing an extraordinary passing range, he’s an all-round threat.

This could well be Kane’s torunament. England will certainly hope that’s the case.

Big-Name Omissions

Cole Palmer has been left behind. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

If things start going wrong for England, Tuchel will be bombarded by questions regarding the high-profile omissions from his World Cup squad. Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Wharton are among the most notable absentees, all ignored despite their ability to conjure a moment of magic at a second’s notice.

While Tuchel’s decision to select form over reputation is somewhat refreshing, he’s undeniably made a rod for his own back if performances and results fail to inspire. For example, picking Djed Spence over Alexander-Arnold is simply asking for scrutiny if England struggle.

The discourse surrounding Tuchel’s controversial selections will only become clear as the tournament progresses. If England succeed, he will be hailed as a genius. If they fail, he will come under fire.

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