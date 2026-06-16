The Four Biggest Storylines for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup

Portugal is somewhat slipping under the radar despite the continued prominence of its all-time record goalscorer, as the Iberians go in search of a maiden World Cup trophy this summer.

It has entered World Cups with lofty expectations before, but often failed to deliver on pre-tournament promise. Only once has Portugal reached the semifinals since Eusébio inspired a third-place finish with Os Magricos in 1966, and many felt a golden opportunity was missed in Qatar three-and-a-half years ago.

Roberto Martínez believes his team has matured since that disappointment, saying they’re now better equipped to deal with adversity against stronger nations. It was more of the same at Euro 2024, losing on penalties to France in the quarterfinals, but Portugal did prevail from 12 yards against their Iberian neighbours to win the UEFA Nations League for a second time last summer.

This is a stacked roster capable of winning it all, but history suggests that something will stand in its way. Could it be the ’Ronaldo question’ this time around?

Here are four Portugal storylines to keep track of at the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Last Chance

Ronaldo is aiming to match his great rival. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo trudged off the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha believing that was that. His dream of lifting the World Cup was over after Portugal had succumbed to a 1–0 defeat in the 2022 quarterfinals.

Fernando Santos had pivoted to Gonçalo Ramos for the start of the knockout stages, such was Ronaldo’s underperformance in Qatar. Ramos scored three times in the rout of Switzerland, but their leading marksman was called on 50 minutes into the tie with Morocco. There was no resurrection.

Perhaps motivated by his great rival’s subsequent success that winter, Ronaldo has embarked on another World Cup cycle, and he enters this tournament as a champion once more. Al Nassr claimed Saudi Pro League glory in 2025–26, with Ronaldo relishing the reduced competition in the Gulf region.

While there’s been ample evidence to suggest Portugal functions better without its greatest goalscorer, Martínez continues to build around the twilighting center forward. “The numbers don’t lie,” he likes to proffer in response.

Ronaldo had scored 25 goals in his previous 30 Portugal appearances back in February, but only four of these came against teams ranked in FIFA’s top 30. He also failed to notch on the scoresheet in five outings at Euro 2024.

He’ll be a talking point long after he’s out of the picture, and Ronaldo is no longer Portugal’s main man. There‘s a sense that the Iberians will thrive despite the 41-year-old, rather than because of him.

Job On the Line

Roberto Martínez’s contract runs until 2028. | Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Roberto Martínez‘s future is clouded in secrecy, and there‘s certainly pressure on the Spaniard to deliver this summer. Some have argued that this is the best Portuguese roster to head to a World Cup.

Martínez is preparing for a third World Cup, having led Belgium in 2018 and 2022. He failed upwards to land the Portugal job in 2023, and his reign so far has been a mixed bag.

Tangible success arrived via the Nations League, which perhaps saved his job after Portugal underwhelmed at Euro 2024. Qualifying was relatively plain sailing, but it did have issues against physical Republic of Ireland and Hungary teams. It took a thrashing of Armenia on the final matchday to qualify as group winners.

His contract is up at the end of the tournament, and there’s a sense that Portugal might move on, whatever happens. Fall flat as his ageing Belgium team did in Qatar and Martínez will inevitably walk away. However, there’s an alternate world in which the Spaniard inspires the small Iberian nation to its first World Cup trophy and rides off into the sunset.

Rúben Dias’s Partner

Rúben Dias is a lock in Portugal’s defense, but who will play alongside him? | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Much of Martínez’s strongest lineup picks itself, with a strong core complemented by stellar depth at key positions.

However, there are questions in Portugal’s defense. Martínez must select the right combination of fullbacks and decide whom he wishes to partner Rúben Dias with.

He’s limited himself to two options: Gonçalo Inácio and Renato Veiga. The latter you may well remember from a brief stint with Chelsea. Veiga now plies his trade for Villarreal in La Liga, and Martínez has previously lauded the left-footed defender’s “great personality.”

The expanded tournament means Veiga has a role to play in North America, but Sporting CP’s Inácio will likely be preferred alongside the Man City man, who will be covered by Benfica’s Tomás Araújo if he needs respite.

Inácio is an excellent passer who’ll aid Portugal’s ability to control games via its usage of possession. However, this defensive unit is flawed as a collective. In qualifying, teams were able to hurt Martínez’s side from crosses, conceding more than a goal per game.

Doing it for Diogo

Jota passed less than a month after Portugal won the Nations League for a second time. | Maja Hitij/UEFA/Getty Images

Diogo Jota earned his 49th and final cap in last year’s Nations League final, passing away less than a month later alongside his brother, André Silva, in a car accident.

The soccer world continues to mourn the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool star, who missed out on the 2022 World Cup through injury. 2026 was tracking to be his first experience of the grand stage.

Scotland’s Andy Robertson has said he’s playing for both himself and his former Reds teammate in North America this summer, and Martínez, who named a special +1 in his 26-man roster for the tournament, has commented on how the national team continues to carry Jota in spirit.

“It is a responsibility to fight for Diogo’s dream,” Portugal’s head coach has said. “He [Jota] is our strength and our joy. His spirit, his strength and his example are the driving force, and he always will be.”

Should Portugal win its group as expected, despite stiff competition from Colombia, it will play its round of 32 clash in Kansas City on July 3, exactly a year removed from that tragic day.

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