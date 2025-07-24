Four Moves Barcelona Need to Make After Signing Marcus Rashford
Barcelona’s summer transfer window has once again highlighted the harsh reality of the club's longstanding financial troubles.
Following a wonderful season where Hansi Flick guided Barcelona to a domestic treble in his first year as coach, the summer has been unquestionably rocky. The Catalans economic handicaps saw them miss out on preferred attacking targets in Nico Williams and Luis Díaz.
Still, it’d be a lie to say this transfer window hasn't been productive. Barcelona entered the summer market focused on signing their goalkeeper of the future and a new attacker that can operate on the left wing. Joan García and Marcus Rashford fulfill said tasks.
With just over a month left in the transfer window, signing a fullback seems to be the only other position of interest Flick would like addressed. However, in order to make any other signings—and to be able to register all their players—Barcelona most also focus on outgoings to comply with La Liga and UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.
Here are four moves Barcelona should consider making after signing Marcus Rashford.
Denzel Dumfies (Incoming)
Denzel Dumfries played a massive role in Inter eliminating Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals last season. The Dutchman was unstoppable, scoring twice and assisting another three goals in the two-legged tie.
Flick is said to be an admirer of Dumfries and his arrival to the club would fortify Barcelona’s right flank. The Dutch international is a physical presence capable of covering ground all over the right wing. A stout defender and a menace in attack—as Barcelona found out just three months ago.
Dumfries has an exit clause with Inter for a tempting €25 million ($29.3 million) fee. But Barcelona would need to act quickly, given that it is only valid until the end of July.
Barcelona fared well with Jules Koundé as a right back last term, but the Frenchman is a traditional center back and signing Dumfries could allow him to return to his natural position. Plus, injuries forced Barcelona to deploy Eric García on the right side of defense during the final month of the term.
Still, a number of outgoings must be confirmed in the coming days for Barcelona to be in a position to trigger Dumfries’s release clause.
Alejandro Grimaldo (Incoming)
Alejandro Grimaldo was heavily linked with Barcelona during the early days of the summer transfer window. With the Catalans focusing on other priorities, the interest died down. Now, they could potentially reignite their interest in the La Masia graduate.
Alejandro Balde is penciled in as starting left back heading into the new campaign. Yet, injuries have hindered Balde in recent seasons, including 2024–25, where Barcelona had to play the decisive portion of the term with the inexperienced duo of Gerard Martín and Héctor Fort as top left back options.
Grimaldo would offer Barcelona an alternative to the injury prone Balde. It would also be a relatively low-cost transfer, with Mundo Deportivo and AS reporting it could take around €15-20 million ($17.6-23.4 million) to lure the 29-year-old away from Bayer Leverkusen.
Real Madrid were reportedly considering Grimaldo as a reinforcement as well, but eventually landed Alvaro Carreras, giving Barcelona seemingly an open road to acquire him.
But, like with Dumfries, given Barcelona’s current financial situation, things must happen before any other potential incoming signings are seriously considered.
Ronald Araújo (Outgoing)
The truth is that, right now, it’s imperative Barcelona focus on outgoings.
Ronald Araújo missed the first half of 2024–25 due to injury. When he returned for the second half, he was far from his best and never fully locked down a starting role in Flick’s lineup.
The Uruguay international has been signaled as a mistake-prone defender in recent seasons. Araújo is seemingly always at the scene of the crime of Barcelona’s most painful recent heartbreaks—including the club’s last two Champions League eliminations, souring his standing with among fans.
The Uruguay center back has fallen behind Íñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí in the depth chart. With Andreas Christensen, Eric García and Jules Koundé also capable of playing the position, there’s an unnecessary overbooking of central defenders in the current squad.
Araújo signed a a contract extension six months ago that links him with Barcelona until 2031. Nevertheless, at 26-years-old, Araújo’s stock might never be as high as it is currently, with Premier League, Seria A and Saudi Pro League sides all reportedly interested, cashing-in on Araújo might just be a wise piece of business for the Barcelona.
But perhaps the time to let go of Araújo has passed. There was a clause on his new contract that would allow teams to acquire him for €65 million ($76.3 million), but that exit option expired on July, 15, and it's now back up the the astronomical €1 billion ($1.17 billion) figure.
Teams interested in Barcelona’s vice captain would have to negotiate. Although it could be advantageous for the club, the reality is that Araújo’s departure isn’t remotely close to materializing at this point in time.
Frenkie de Jong (Outgoing)
Yes, when healthy and in-form, Frenkie de Jong is one of the world’s most best central midfielders. Regardless, Barcelona should consider selling him to the highest bidder this summer. Here’s why.
Barcelona’s economic situation has seen the club become a laughing–stock whenever transfer windows come around. The circus that is Barcelona could be significantly repaired by offloading the reported second most expensive contract currently in the books.
Losing a central midfielder of De Jong’s quality would hurt, but there’s perhaps no team in the world better equipped to manage such a loss. Marc Casadó proved he’s more than qualified to partner Pedri in Flick’s midfield double pivot. The La Masia graduate played the bulk of the first half of the season while De Jong was out injured and Barcelona didn’t miss a beat.
Before Casadó’s breakout, it was 18-year-old Marc Bernal who was poised to fill in for De Jong. Bernal started Barça’s first three games of 2024–25 before an ACL tear ended his season. He’s now back training under Flick and should be able to return to action soon. The highly-regarded La Masia graduate is touted to be Barcelona’s next great midfield talent.
Gavi hasn’t played much in the base of midfield since Flick’s arrival, but in the past, that’s were the best version of the gritty Spaniard has been sighted.
De Jong’s contract expires next summer and talks of a renewal have stalled recently since the Dutchman changed agents. Now could be the last time Barcelona could capitalize on one of their biggest, most coveted assets, or they risk losing him for free in a year’s time.
All these factors set the table for Barcelona to seriously consider moving on from De Jong in the next month. It might seem unlikely and the transfer would be heavily scrutinized, but in the long run, it could end up being beneficial for all involved.
Barcelona survived Lionel Messi’s exit in 2021. From that moment on, everything’s on the table for the financially struggling European powerhouse.