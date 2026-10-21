Four Takeaways As Michael Carrick Faces Firing Line for Man Utd’s Dismal Como Defeat

Just when things couldn’t get any more dire for Michael Carrick, Manchester United suffered a dreadful 4–1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Red Devils came into the fixture desperate to snap their six-game winless run, but were out-classed from the opening whistle. It took just two minutes for Nico Paz to open the scoring for Cesc Fàbregas’s men, a tale of what was to come as the game stretched on.

Como scored three more unanswered goals in the second half, with Paz’s brilliance playing a part in almost every one. United were absolutely lifeless, drained of any fight or intensity across all areas of the pitch.

Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time, but the consolation goal did nothing to relieve the toxic taste plaguing the once great club.

Another Game, Another Failed Clean Sheet

Manchester United’s depleted defense let in four goals. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

It feels only fitting to start with the way the game started—with Paz beating Senne Lammens to deny the Belgian yet another clean sheet. It wasn’t the goalkeeper’s fault; there was no stopping Paz’s stunning curler.

But the fact remains: Carrick’s defense looks utterly incapable of blanking opponents. The Red Devils have now conceded at least one goal in 10 of their 11 matches in 2026–27. The only team that failed to get on the scoresheet against United were Champions League debutants Sabah.

There was so much talk of Matthijs de Ligt returning to the XI for the first time since November 2025, but the center back was hardly the only problem on the night—even if his pace was wildly concerning, much like the way one ball split himself and Harry Maguire in the build-up to Anastasios Douvikas’s goal.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui were also at the scene of the crime over and over again. The former was beaten by Álex Valle for sport. On the other flank, Mazraoui was made a fool by Paz on more than one occasion, with Lucas Da Cunha and Kaiki joining in on the fun as well.

Perhaps things would have looked different had Luke Shaw been fit, but he remains sidelined, like so many other times in his United career. It truly is a wonder the club did not pull the trigger to bring in an additional fullback before the summer transfer window ended.

United Lethargic, Out-Classed in Midfield

Carlos Baleba (left) had a nightmare appearance. | Mattia Ozbot/UEFA/Getty Images

It was clear from the opening whistle United were a step—or five—behind Como. The visitors were playing without any hunger, calmly watching Fàbregas’s men pass the ball like fans spectating a training drill.

There were countless moments when the Red Devils were literally just standing still, showing not a single ounce of interest in winning the ball back or disrupting the hosts in possession. Every now and then, a United player would briefly try to challenge for the ball, come up empty and then give up again.

United’s midfield double pivot of Andrey Santos and Mason Mount were helpless trying to gain any semblance of control on the game in the first half. Paz was running the show, so much so that Santos had to make a desperate, lunging tackle on the youngster to stop him from breaking free down the right, which earned him a place in the referee’s book.

The former Chelsea midfielder was hooked at halftime and replaced by fellow summer signing Carlos Baleba. Four minutes later, Como had their second goal of the night, cutting through United’s new midfield and depleted defense with ease. By the 51st minute, Baleba already had a yellow card to his name and before the hour-mark, he had his pocket picked by Paz, who then made it 3–0.

Would Carrick’s midfield have looked better with Kobbie Mainoo? Almost assuredly. But even if the England international were available and playing, what would that have done for the other nine outfield players who barely covered any distance on Como’s rain-soaked pitch?

Red Devils Hardly Even Tested Como

Matheus Cunha (center) was hooked at halftime. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

A scoreline can be quite deceiving in soccer; a lopsided result is sometimes not entirely indicative of what unfolded on the pitch. That was not the case in Italy on Wednesday.

United did not have a run of bad luck in the final third. They did not fail to bury chances or get out-classed by a great goalkeeping performance. In truth, they never looked capable of even testing Como, let alone getting on the scoresheet, until Zirkzee’s consolation goal in the 91st minute.

When the halftime whistle sounded, they did not have a single shot on target and had just six touches in the opposition’s box. Matheus Cunha might as well have not been on the pitch. Bryan Mbeumo was nearly just as anonymous, and Bruno Fernandes looked out of sorts.

Things improved just barely in the second half with the addition of Amad Diallo and Zirkzee, but there were still hardly any moments from the visitors that were worthy of finding the back of the net. In fact, Zirkzee only got free enough to score because Como stopped playing, convinced he was offside.

By the time the game ended, the visitors managers a measly four shots on target and created just one big chance.

Time Might Be Up for Carrick

Michael Carrick remains on the hot seat at United. | Nderim Kaceli/BSR Agency/Getty Images

On the eve of United’s Champions League clash with Como, Carrick insisted he had the backing of the club’s hierarchy but acknowledged: “I know we’ve got to win football games for everything to flow and everything to fall into place.”

Twenty-four hours later, the Red Devils extended their winless run to seven matches across all competitions. A defeat would have always reflected poorly on Carrick, but the manner in which the team lost on Wednesday is truly a damning indictment of the English manager.

United were absolutely embarrassed against a team that has never competed in the Champions League before this season. United could hardly touch the ball against a team that sits fifth in the Serie A standings. United could only find a consolation goal against a team that conceded four goals in its prior two matches.

What made the performance even worse was the complete lack of interest from many players in white. If Carrick cannot even get his squad to turn up for a crucial Champions League fixture, then the problems plaguing the team might already be beyond him.