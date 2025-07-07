Wojciech Szczesny Commits Future to Barcelona, Contract Extension Details Revealed
Barcelona and Wojciech Szczęsny have reached an agreement on a new contract that will keep the Polish goalkeeper at the club for two more seasons.
Barça signed Szczęsny out of retirement as a free agent in the aftermath of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's knee injury a month into the 2024–25 season. After spending all of the first half of the season serving as Iñaki Peña's backup, Szczęsny took over the starting duties when the calendar turned to 2025 and never looked back.
Since Szczęsny first featured for Barcelona in a Copa del Rey match vs. UD Barbastro, the Catalans went on a 22-game unbeaten run across all competitions with the former Arsenal and Juventus man in goal.
In 30 total appearances during 2024–25, Szczęsny kept 14 clean sheets and Barcelona were undefeated in his 15 La Liga starts, a streak that saw the team surge from third place on the table to clinching the league title with two games to spare.
After calling it a career after the 2024 Euros, the 35-year-old goalkeeper returned from retirement to play a key role in Barcelona conquering their first ever domestic treble.
Szczęsny's renewal appeared to be simply a matter of time, with reports saying it was in the works since before the season ended. Barcelona's goalkeeper room is looking a bit crowded since the club's only acquisition so far in the summer transfer market is the signing of up-and-coming Spanish goalkeeper Joan García from city rivals Espanyol.
Peña's departure is all but guaranteed, but Szczęsny's renewal casts even more uncertainty on the future of ter Stegen, Barcelona's captain and longtime starting goalkeeper.