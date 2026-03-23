Four Things We Learned From Man City Toppling Arsenal at Wembley

Manchester City claimed victory in the 2026 Carabao Cup final at Wembley, as two second-half headers from Nico O’Reilly condemned Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League’s top two collided in west London with so much more than merely the Carabao Cup trophy at stake. While Pep Guardiola was aiming to become the most successful manager in the competition’s history, Arsenal were out to claim their first piece of silverware since 2020, all while preserving their quadruple dream.

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Clashes between these two often intrigue, but perhaps don’t enthrall. Thus, a cautious opening to proceedings wasn’t exactly a surprise, but the nature of City’s dominance after the restart certainly took the Premier League leaders aback.

For 20 minutes, the Sky Blues of old manifested under the arch, and Arsenal simply couldn’t cope. The final promised so much for the Gunners but only delivered doubt and consternation. Fears will once again arise regarding a potential late-season collapse, with City reveling in their moment of glory.

Here are four things we learned from Sunday’s final.

Tale of the Reserve Goalkeepers

There were more Carabao Cup final woes for Kepa Arrizabalaga. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Both managers stayed loyal to the goalkeepers who helped them to the showpiece event at Wembley, with David Raya and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s respective back-ups retaining their places.

Mikel Arteta’s decision offered Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance at Carabao Cup final redemption, having suffered two defeats in this fixture during his time at Chelsea. On both occasions, the Spanish shot-stopper was an infamous protagonist.

And while there was no substitution refusal nor the need for him to take a penalty, Kepa’s handling mishap from a Rayan Cherki cross directly led to Man City’s opener moments before O’Reilly struck again.

The error was Kepa’s lowest ebb in a performance bereft of stability. At times, the Spaniard pondered for far too long in possession, seldom allowing his team to build any momentum with the ball, and was also booked for pulling back Jérémy Doku after a poor misjudgment when trying to deal with a City pass behind Arsenal’s defense.

Kepa’s rather chaotic and ultimately costly display contrasted that of James Trafford at the other end. The Englishman was called upon only infrequently, but the importance of his early triple save can't be understated.

How Much This Meant to Guardiola

The Man City boss claimed his fifth League Cup triophy. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola hasn’t hidden his adoration of the English domestic cups, recently waxing lyrical over the Carabao’s much older, unsponsored brother.

“I love the FA Cup, it was a part of my life when I was a boy. I prefer to play at home, but away games in the FA Cup are top. I think that after 10 years, I don’t like a few things in this country, but there are a lot of things I love and this is one,” he commented last month.

This competition undoubtedly holds a special place in his heart, too. His trophy collection in Manchester started with the Carabao Cup in 2018, and this triumph, eight years on, may prove to be his last moment of glory amid rumors that the Spaniard’s time with the Cityzens could draw to a close at the end of the season.

Perhaps that’s why this victory seemed to mean so much for Guardiola. The City boss has never been much of a touchline sprinter—more of a fist clencher and a joyous turn towards the dugout—but he couldn’t contain himself after both of O’Reilly’s headers. A boot to an advertising board sufficed after the first, then came the José Mourinho-esque gallivant.

It was passion unlike anything we’ve seen from Guardiola for a very long time, with his fifth conquest of this competition perhaps the most cathartic.

Arsenal Suffer Without Playmakers

Arsenal were without the injured Eberechi Eze. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal have been slandered by so many for their supposedly unattractive style that’s predicated on superior physicality and set-piece dark arts. However, there have undeniably been spurts of magic from Mikel Arteta’s team, typically when teams come out and fight fire with fire.

We saw Manchester City suffer in a low block at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the season, but it was the turn of the Gunners to deepen their defensive line this time around, despite enjoying a bright start.

It seemed as if Arsenal, in the absence of playmakers, would still be able to effectively pull apart an exploitable City defense via Kai Havertz’s capacity to win first and second balls, as well as Viktor Gyökeres’ channel running. This was their mode of attack, with Eberechi Eze and Martin Ødegaard sidelined.

Leaning into their physical superiority made sense, but once Guardiola’s team got to grips with the Gunners’ primary ploy, it was game over for the Premier League leaders, who appeared woefully one-dimensional and bereft of craft. They simply couldn’t get out during City’s most imperious spell, one which returned the all-important goals.

This was meant to be their final to seize, one which would give them a taste of silverware and facilitate future triumphs. Instead of rising to the occasion, Arsenal wilted at Wembley. This was the performance of a cup underdog, not a team chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

Fresh Life Into Title Race?

Man City are nine points back from Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

This fixture undoubtedly seemed more significant in terms of the Premier League title race when the gap at the summit wasn’t as wide as nine points.

However, given the gulf between the two teams on Sunday, most notably for the first 20 minutes of the second half, it’s hard to project anything but a nervy conclusion for Arsenal and a potentially thrilling race for glory.

This was City’s first win over the Gunners since 2023, and it may well set the stage for the imperious run supporters have grown accustomed to in crunch time. Their deficit is sizable, but they’ve got a game in hand and will welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium next month surely laden with confidence.

That meeting will, of course, have more of a bearing on the league’s victor, but City have set themselves up nicely for the all-important duel by winning rather handsomely in the capital. The international break and FA Cup quarterfinals may limit just how much momentum they can build from Sunday’s win, but right now, the title race certainly feels alive.

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