Nico O’Reilly the Hero for Man City As Arsenal’s Quadruple Dreams End

Nico O’Reilly‘s quick-fire brace earned Manchester City a fifth Carabao Cup success under Pep Guardiola, ending Arsenal’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with a 2–0 win at Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners had been billed as many as the favorites, owing to their dominant lead atop the Premier League, and could have opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes had James Trafford’s legs not denied Kai Havertz.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Trafford made a couple of immediate blocks thereafter, before the game settled into a more even contest as City grew in stature. Antoine Semenyo was particularly impressive on the right-hand side, bursting to the byline at will without ever fashioning a clear-cut opening for Erling Haaland.

Arsenal Fall Short When it Matters Most

Kepa’s mistake gifted Manchester City the lead. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

City didn’t have a shot on target in the first half and actually didn’t have any kind of effort until the 44th minute. But they started the second half with more of a spring in their step, pressing Arsenal back as they sought to dominate possession.

Already cautioned for misjudging a long ball over the top and pulling back Jérémy Doku, Kepa Arrizabalaga soon took center stage—but for all the wrong reasons in Arsenal’s goal.

Rayan Cherki’s drifted cross was flapped at by the Spaniard, who preceded to flick the ball over his shoulder and into his six-yard box. O’Reilly reacted quickest, stooping low ahead of Martín Zubimendi to nod home.

As Arteta looked to react by bringing on substitutes, City did exactly what Guardiola would have wanted them to do—put their foot on Arsenal’s throat by scoring an immediate second goal, knocking the wind out of their sails.

Rodri and Matheus Nunes combined on the right flank to good effect, and the latter’s cross was met by the onrushing O’Reilly, leaving a statuesque Bukayo Saka to look on in horror as he planted his header past a motionless Kepa.

Arsenal made changes but didn’t ever threaten to get back into the contest. Defeat marks a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup final defeat for the Gunners, and is a big dent in the confidence of a team who will now the weight of the world on their shoulders as they look to wrap up a first Premier League title in 22 years and, perhaps, lift a first-ever Champions League.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC