France 2026 World Cup Preview: Les Bleus Aiming to Live Up to Great Expectations

France enters every major tournament as one of the favorites for the crown—and this summer’s World Cup will prove no different.

Boasting the deepest roster in international soccer, an array of elite talent across the field and immense experience on the grandest stage, Les Bleus will once again prove a force to be reckoned with. It has reached back-to-back finals—France’s second world title in 2018, followed by penalty shootout heartache four years ago—and one would be brave to bet against another appearance in the showpiece event for Didier Deschamps’s men.

Kylian Mbappé will lead the on-field charge for silverware, aided by an extraordinary supporting cast. The tests are immediate for France this summer—matchups will prove tricky against Senegal and Norway during the group stage.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 5W–0L-1D

: 5W–0L-1D Goals for / against : 16 / 4

: 16 / 4 Top scorer : Kylian Mbappé (5)

: Kylian Mbappé (5) Assist leader: Kylian Mbappé (3)

Unsurprisingly, France waltzed to first place in their qualification group. In a group with Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Iceland, only the latter was able to prevent Les Bleus from six straight wins with a 2–2 draw in Reykjavík their only blemish.

Also unsurprising is that Mbappé was the main protagonist, leading the charts for goals and assists.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue France vs. Senegal Tuesday, June 16 MetLife Stadium France vs. Iraq Monday, June 22 Lincoln Financial Field Norway vs. France Friday, June 26 Gillette Stadium

Manager: Didier Deschamps

This is Didier Deschamps’s final tournament. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

World Cup experience : France (2014, 2018, 2022)

: France (2014, 2018, 2022) Achievements : Winner (2018), runner-up (2022)

: Winner (2018), runner-up (2022) Time in charge of the team : Since 2012

: Since 2012 Manager meter: Pragmatic organizer

North America will be the end of the road for Deschamps. The France manager, who has won the World Cup as both a player and coach, will step aside after the upcoming tournament and will be desperate to bow out by lifting the iconic golden trophy aloft for a third time.

Deschamps has proven a divisive figure during his near 14-year tenure in the dugout, but there will be mass appreciation for the 57-year-old when he departs. Pragmatism and organization have sometimes robbed an incredible French cohort of attacking flair and inspiration, but reaching successive finals and winning the World Cup in 2018 ensures an incredible legacy.

Could more history be made this summer?

How France Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style : Hybrid

: Hybrid Key strengths: Frightening forwards, tournament knowhow

Frightening forwards, tournament knowhow Key weaknesses: Depth at fullback and in goal

Deschamps is fortunate to be able to lean on an unbelievable offensive line. Mbappé is joined by an array of world-beaters in the final third, allowing France to operate below its best and still triumph thanks to individual brilliance.

However, despite its attacking arsenal, France often prioritizes organization, structure and cohesion over individualism. Deschamps demands commitment and a strong work ethic from his band of stars.

Ones to Watch

Kylian Mbappé has a big role to play—and Manu Koné could be hugely important too. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images, Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

X-Factor: Since etching his name onto the scoresheet in the 2018 World Cup final, Mbappé has been France’s poster boy. The speedy striker’s logic-defying form with Real Madrid persists as he balances balletic movements with unadulterated power and ruthless goalscoring instincts.

Breakout Star: All-action midfielder Manu Koné has long been tipped for stardom and his reputation has only been enhanced by an impressive stint with Roma. The 25-year-old faces stiff competition with stellar names in the engine room, but he is ready to announce himself.

What France Will Be Wearing

It’s a collar and collarless approach from France. | Nike

Les Bleus will be wearing—prepare yourselves—blue this summer in another collaboration with Nike. The shirts draw inspiration from the Statue of Liberty, famously gifted to the United States by France.

France has opted for the seldom-seen color scheme of mint green for its away jersey, a minimalistic design. A simple number is supported by several red and blue trimmings around the sleeves and shoulders.

France’s Predicted Starting XI

France’s team is littered with world-class talent. | FootballUser

France could name two lineups capable of challenging for the trophy, such are the options available to Deschamps. Eyes immediately glance at a seemingly unstoppable forward unit, Mbappé leading the line and the likes of Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé joining the party.

The midfield is less glamorous, yet still boasts Real Madrid stars Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni, Paris Saint-Germain youngster Warren Zaïre-Emery and experienced stalwarts N’Golo Kanté and Adrien Rabiot—but only two of which will start in Deschamps’s double pivot.

Center back partnerships won’t come much more well-rounded than William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano this summer, while Mike Maignan is always a safe pair of hands behind them. Jules Koundé and Theo Hernández are strong fullback options, although there is little depth behind them.

Current Form

France made a winning start to the calendar year during its March friendlies, toppling two fierce South American opponents to boost confidence levels. The 2–1 win over Brazil was followed by an impressive attacking performance from Deschamps’s ‘B team,’ which ran out 3–1 victors over Colombia.

What We Can Expect From France Fans

France supporters are expecting a show this summer. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

After a period of disillusionment in the late noughties and early 2010s, Deschamps has helped restore the relationship between France supporters and the national team. After a decade of success on the international stage and with one of the best rosters in French history, it’s once again become a pleasure to watch Les Bleus.

French fans always travel in numbers and there will be an abundance of support for the two-time World Cup winners in North America.

“La Marseillaise,” the French national anthem, will be belted out before and during each clash, and the the song “Ramenez la coupe à la maison” by rapper Vegedream—which has become synonymous with the national team as a celebratory song after the 2018 World Cup triumph—will likely be heard at the tournament, too.

National Expectations

France feels positive about its chances. | Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Naturally, French expectations are sky high, and few can blame followers of Les Blues for their confidence. Another journey to the latter stages of the World Cup is almost guaranteed barring a surprise implosion. It speaks to how impressive France has been over the past decade that supporters will be ultimately disappointed with anything but the trophy.

Of course, tournament soccer can be a cruel beast, one sub-par performance potentially proving disastrous. But France boasts the weapons capable of gliding through much of the competition in second gear, before exploding at key junctures.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Self-assured

: Self-assured Who France Doesn't Want to Face : Argentina

: Argentina One Stat That Defines France : Just two defeats from 19 World Cup games under Deschamps

: Just two defeats from 19 World Cup games under Deschamps If Things Go Wrong : Overconfidence will be culpable

: Overconfidence will be culpable What Will Everyone Say If France Goes Out Early? Adieu, Deschamps

READ MORE GROUP I PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE