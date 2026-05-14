France 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players, Shock Absentee

France announced its 26-player squad for the 2026 World Cup, and there was one glaring omission from Didier Deschamps’s list.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga did not make the cut, missing out on this summer’s showpiece event in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Frenchman, who featured for Les Bleus at the 2022 World Cup, will not get a chance to help his team avenge its runners-up finish four years later.

The snub comes after Camavinga’s tough season with Los Blancos. From defensive blunders and a lack of minutes to his disastrous red card in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, the 23-year-old will be eager to move on from 2025–26.

While Camavinga stews, his fellow countrymen and teammates Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni made the squad, along with Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and William Saliba, among others.

Check out the full list of players aiming to add a third star above France’s crest at the biggest World Cup in history this summer.

France 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players

𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒄𝒖𝒏 𝒂 𝒖𝒏 𝒓𝒐̂𝒍𝒆 𝒂̀ 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒆𝒓 🇫🇷🌎



Voici nos 26 Bleus qui représenteront la France à la 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 ! 🔥#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/CqKUzJpSK0 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 14, 2026

Goalkeepers

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Robin Risser (Lens)

Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Malo Gusto (Chelsea)

Lucas Hernandez (PSG)

Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal)

Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool)

Jules Koundé (Barcelona)

Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders

N’Golo Kanté (Fenerbahçe)

Manu Koné (AS Roma)

Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan)

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG)

Forwards

Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco)

Bradley Barcola (PSG)

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)

Désiré Doué (PSG)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappé Sends Heartfelt World Cup Message

France comes into the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all, much in part thanks to Mbappé. The 27-year-old forward already has a World Cup trophy in his cabinet, and he was a penalty shootout victory away from adding a second in Qatar.

Set to star in his third World Cup this summer, Mbappé took to social media to commemorate the official squad list dropping on Thursday evening.

“World Cup Part 3,” he shared on Instagram along with photos from his two previous World Cup appearances surrounding a childhood picture of himself in a France kit. “An immense pride to be able to represent my country once again in the biggest competitions.

“We’ll try to make you proud.”

France kicks off its campaign in Group I, with matches against Senegal, Iraq and Norway. The 2018 champions are expected to finish atop their group before the knockout stage awaits.

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