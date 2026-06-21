France Predicted Lineup vs. Iraq: World Cup Group I

France continues its 2026 World Cup campaign on Monday as it takes on Iraq in Philadelphia.

Les Bleus will be confident of a positive result—and confirmed passage to the knockout rounds—against Iraq, after an impressive 3–1 win over Senegal in their opening game.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Michael Olise pulled the strings in a central role in one of the tournament’s standout second halves, as France emerged after a goalless opening 45 to put one of Africa’s strongest sides to the sword.

With the avoidance of defeat against Iraq on Monday, France will guarantee its place in the last 32. However, Didier Deschamps’s men are expected to do far more than play for a draw against a side that lost 4–1 to Norway in its own opening fixture.

Here’s how France could line up for the Group I clash.

France Predicted Lineup vs. Iraq (4-2-3-1)

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Pick Your France Starting XI!

GK: Mike Maignan—France’s undisputed No.1, Maignan is a lock to continue between the sticks against Iraq, barring a late injury or act of God. He will be seeking his first-ever World Cup clean sheet.

RB: Jules Koundé—Deschamps’s first-choice right back was typically indefatigable against Senegal. He is set to start once again ahead of Malo Gusto.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—The Bayern Munich center back had the most touches and defensive contributions of any player in the win over Senegal.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba’s admission that he is having to “grit his teeth” and play through pain sounded alarm bells. He could well earn a rest against Norway, if France ensures qualification against Iraq.

LB: Lucas Digne—Reports suggest Théo Hernandez could drop out of the lineup for Aston Villa’s Digne, as Deschamps experiments with his backline. France has not kept a clean sheet in six matches.

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CM: Adrien Rabiot—His place in the squad is often questioned, but Rabiot was impressive against Senegal and proved his worth with an assist.

CM: Manu Koné—Another player to come into the side to face Iraq, 25-year-old Koné will make his World Cup debut if given the go-ahead over Aurélien Tchouaméni.

RW: Ousmane Dembélé—He started centrally against Senegal, but the Ballon d’Or winner could be moved wide to put the in-form Olise at the center of the occasion again.

AM: Michael Olise—The Bayern Munich forward is in scintillating form, putting in a Man of the Match display against Senegal which included one of the more aesthetically pleasing assists you are ever likely to see.

LW: Bradley Barcola—A re-shuffle of the frontline could see Barcola get a start, though France can, of course, also call on Désire Doué, Maghnes Akliouche, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Thuram for the wide forward roles.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Heavily scrutinized after a difficult club season, Mbappé made the World Cup his playground once again with a eye-popping double against Senegal. With 14 World Cup goals, the Real Madrid striker sits just two behind Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose in the all-time scoring charts.

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