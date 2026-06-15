France Predicted Lineup vs. Senegal: World Cup Group I

France will certainly hope that Tuesday’s tantalising duel with Senegal is the first of several visits to MetLife Stadium this summer, given that the New Jersey amphitheatre will be hosting the 2026 World Cup final.

The two-time world champion was on the brink of history in Qatar, taking a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina to penalties, but Les Bleus succumbed in the shootout and Brazil thus remains the only nation to retain the World Cup trophy.

France may be bereft of that pressure in North America, yet that doesn’t mean expectations are any less subdued. There are depth concerns in midfield and potential vulnerabilities at fullback, but we’ve all seen the wealth of attacking talent at Didier Deschamps’s disposal and assumed the French will steamroll whoever has the misfortune of facing them this summer.

However, a clash with Senegal, represents a tough challenge on Matchday 1. Memories of 2002 have re-emerged, and this Senegal team is far stronger than the plucky unit that shocked the soccer world 24 years ago.

Here‘s the starting lineup Deschamps could pick for France’s World Cup opener.

France Predicted XI vs. Senegal

Kylian Mbappé leads a stunning French attack. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your France XI!

GK: Mike Maignan—Hugo Lloris was France’s No. 1 at the previous four World Cups before retiring from international soccer after the last tournament in Qatar. Maignan has been the man between the posts since.

RB: Jules Koundé—The Barcelona defender should overcome a niggle to feature in France‘s opening game. Koundé had a few fitness issues last season and could be a potential weak link that opposing teams target this summer.

CB: William Saliba—There were fears that Saliba’s back injury would sideline him for the tournament, which would’ve been a tremendous blow to France‘s chances. However, the worst-case scenario wasn’t realised, and he came through a warm-up match with Northern Ireland unscathed.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—Upamecano enters the World Cup off the back of an excellent season with Bayern Munich. He should forge one of the strongest defensive partnerships at the tournament alongside Saliba.

LB: Theo Hernández—The former Milan star was once one of the world’s most dangerous left backs, and he’s since taken his talents to the Saudi Pro League. He’s not what he used to be, but he’s the best France has got here.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni matured in trying circumstances for Real Madrid last season, and he’ll operate as the lynchpin of France’s engine room.

CM: Adrién Rabiot—Many have spent years slandering Rabiot and wondering what so many managers see in him. Perhaps it’s time we started to appreciate the gangly midfielder, who has an important role to play as a balancer in France’s midfield.

RW: Ousmane Dembélé—The fluidity with which France is expected to perform in attack means Dembélé won‘t be doing much touchline-hugging. His exploits for Paris Saint-Germain over the past 18 months should encourage Deschamps to give him the license to drift inside and function closer to Kylian Mbappé.

AM: Michael Olise—Olise purred for the free-scoring Bayern Munich last season, and he may well be a dominant World Cup away from winning the Ballon d’Or.

LW: Désiré Doué—The dazzling Doué is set for his first major tournament, but his status in France’s strongest XI is in doubt. There are murmurs that Deschamps is thinking about utilizing Bradley Barcola against Senegal, with the PSG duo mightily tight in the depth chart.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—14 appearances, 12 goals, one Golden Boot and one crowning glory: Mbappé’s World Cup record speaks for itself.

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