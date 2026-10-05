France vs. Belgium—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Age-old rivals France and Belgium collide in the fourth round of UEFA Nations League fixtures in Saint-Denis on Monday.

Les Bleus currently lead the standings in Group 1 of League A after an unbeaten start to Zinédine Zidane’s reign. The 1–0 win over Türkiye in his dugout debut was followed by victory by the same scoreline against Belgium, although a first home match for the ex-Real Madrid manager then ended in a 1–1 draw with Italy.

The Red Devils are just one point behind their rivals as new coach Mark van Bommel makes an encouraging start on the touchline. The late loss to France was sandwiched in between convincing triumphs over Italy and Türkiye which have regalvanized the Belgians after a tumultuous World Cup campaign.

This will be the 80th meeting between the sides, with their first clash dating all the way back to 1904. Slightly less drama is projected than on that occasion, however, as the nations played out a thrilling 3–3 draw in Brussels.

France vs. Belgium Score Prediction

France Returns to Winning Ways

Belgium will push France hard on Monday. | Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

France might have been reliant on Michael Olise to snatch them an 88th-minute victory in the reverse fixture, but its triumph could have been more convincing if not for a wasteful performance in the final third.

Les Bleus produced more expected goals, shots and shots on target, as well as hitting the woodwork twice. They are clearly the stronger of the two sides.

The main issue for the Red Devils is the absence of Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne, who are suspended for the upcoming clash. That leaves a gaping hole in the Belgium midfield and ensures chances will be much harder to create.

France has already kept two clean sheets this international break. Perhaps a third is on its way against a weakened opponent.

Head-to-head record : Following the recent victory in Brussels, France has now won the last six meetings with Belgium across all competitions. The Red Devils have been victorious during just one of the previous 10 duels—although that was a 4–3 win at Stade de France.

: Following the recent victory in Brussels, France has now won the last six meetings with Belgium across all competitions. The Red Devils have been victorious during just one of the previous 10 duels—although that was a 4–3 win at Stade de France. De Bruyne missing : Van Bommel will be devastated to have lost Tielemans ahead of such an important clash, but De Bruyne’s absence is even more impactful. The veteran midfielder currently leads his team for goal involvements (three) in the Nations League.

: Van Bommel will be devastated to have lost Tielemans ahead of such an important clash, but De Bruyne’s absence is even more impactful. The veteran midfielder currently leads his team for goal involvements (three) in the Nations League. Slow and steady under Zidane: Despite the arsenal of attacking weaponry at Zidane’s disposal, France has made an assured yet unspectacular start to his tenure. It’s been methodical and measured in its approach, with another such performance expected on Monday.

Prediction: France 2–0 Belgium

France Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium

France will be forced into at least one change. | FotMob.

Zidane will have to reshuffle his defense after Dayot Upamecano was sent off against Italy. The center back is now suspended for the Belgium match, meaning the impressive Jérémy Jacquet will likely be partnered by Maxence Lacroix.

Pierre Kalulu has been used ahead of Jules Koundé at right back during the last two matches, while Adrien Truffert appears set to keep his starting place on the other side of the defense.

Eduardo Camavinga could come into the midfield for Lucas Da Cunha, but the same front three of Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé and Olise appears primed to torment the Belgian backline.

Of course, Kylian Mbappé remains sorely missed after picking up an injury in the opening match with Türkiye.

France predicted lineup vs. Belgium (4-3-3): Maignan; Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Camavinga, Rabiot; Olise, Dembélé, Doué.

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. France

A weakened midfield could cost Belgium. | FotMob

As mentioned, Belgium will have to cope without both Tielemans and De Bruyne. The latter was particularly effective against Türkiye, scoring twice before picking up a needless yellow card which means he’s suspended for the trip to France.

Roméo Lavia is likely to enter the team in their place, as should Nicolas Raskin. They will join Hans Vanaken in a three-man midfield.

Van Bommel has used Charles De Ketelaere and Mika Godts in each of his three starting lineups, but there will be a battle between Dodi Lukébakio and Diego Moreira for a place on the right-hand side of a front three.

Lammens will continue in goal after Thibaut Courtois made himself unavailable for the Nations League despite not being injured, while Maxim De Cuyper should come back into the back four to join Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy and Brandon Mechele.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. France (4-3-3): Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Lavia, Vanaken; Lukébakio, De Ketelaere, Godts.

What Time Does France vs. Belgium Kick Off?

Location : Saint-Denis, France

: Saint-Denis, France Stadium : Stade de France

: Stade de France Date : Monday, Oct. 6

: Monday, Oct. 6 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Nicholas Walsh (SCO)

: Nicholas Walsh (SCO) VAR: Andrew Dallas (SCO)

How to Watch France vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video