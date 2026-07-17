France vs. England: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash

A fixture that dates back to the 1920s will stage its 33rd instalment on Saturday when France faces England in this summer’s third-place World Cup playoff.

The upcoming duel at Hard Rock Stadium will be one of soccer’s bleakest games, France and England arriving into the match off the back of agonizing semifinal defeats to Spain and Argentina respectively. The consolation of bronze means little.

For the neutral, the fixture should still offer entertainment value, both rosters containing a fleet of superstars looking to bow out on a high. France and England are historic rivals, too, adding an extra edge to the clash.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, here’s a complete rundown of the history between Les Blues and the Three Lions.

The Last Time France and England Faced Off

Olivier Giroud (R) won the match for France. | Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Eyes must only glance back to the 2022 World Cup for the last duel between France and England. The stage was the quarterfinals in Qatar for a first competitive meeting in a decade and the match was not short of dramatic twists and turns.

Aurélien Tchouaméni’s terrific long-range strike fired Les Bleus into the lead after just 17 minutes, but a penalty won by Bukayo Saka was hammered home by England captain Harry Kane shortly after halftime to level proceedings.

Both sides scrambled for a winning goal and Olivier Giroud was the provider for France, heading home an exquisite near-post delivery to clinch a 2–1 victory and progression to the semifinals.

The Three Lions had the chance to force extra time, however, with Theo Hernández punished for barging Mason Mount to the floor in the box six minutes from time. Despite being ever so clinical from the penalty spot ordinarily, Kane ballooned his effort over the crossbar to end England’s World Cup dream.

France vs. England at Major Tournaments

England reigned supreme at the 1982 World Cup. | Mirror Syndication International/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The upcoming third-placed playoff in Florida will be the fourth World Cup meeting between the sides. Prior to 2022’s quarterfinal, France and England had last battled at international soccer’s grandest tournament all the way back in 1982.

England were 3–1 victors on that occasion in the group stage, Bryan Robson’s brace added to late in the day by Paul Mariner. A first-half equalizer from Gérard Soler proved entirely inconsequential.

The Three Lions had won the first World Cup meeting, too, also in the group stage. En route to a first and only world title in 1966, England beat France 2–0 courtesy of Roger Hunt’s brace.

The nations have dueled plenty at the European Championship. All three fixtures have come in the group stage, starting with a tame goalless draw at the 1992 tournament which was followed by a 2–1 win for France 12 years later. A stunning stoppage-time brace from Zinedine Zidane decided a feisty affair.

Euro 2012 was their most recent continental clash, first-half goals from Joleon Lescott and Samir Nasri resulting in a 1–1 stalemate.

France vs. England: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played : 32

: 32 France Wins : 10

: 10 England Wins : 17

: 17 Draws: 5

Top Goalscorers in France vs. England

Player Nation Goals Dixie Dean England 4 George Camsell England 4 Jules Dewaquez France 4 Geoff Hurst England 3 Vivian Gibbins England 3

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC