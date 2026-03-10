Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool make their second visit to Istanbul in the 2025–26 Champions League, as they take on Galatasaray in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

By drawing the Turkish champions, the Reds avoided a repeat two-legged affair at this stage of the competition with holders Paris Saint-Germain, although the Parisians could await Arne Slot’s side in the quarterfinals.

Before considering a potential rematch or a duel with domestic rivals Chelsea, Liverpool must first bypass Okan Buruk’s side, who beat the Premier League champions 1–0 on home soil during the early stages of the league phase, thanks to a Victor Osimhen penalty.

The game depicted Liverpool’s autumnal woes after a productive start to the season. Despite that defeat, the six-time European champions finished third in the table to qualify automatically for the last 16. Galatasaray, meanwhile, only just scraped by Juventus in the playoff round thanks to a second leg collapse.

Their 5–2 win on home soil was wiped out by the 10-man Bianconeri in Turin, but Juve ran out of gas in extra time, allowing the Turkish side to score twice which meant they progressed into the round of 16 for the first time since 2013–14.

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Reds Unlikely to Complete Job in Istanbul

Liverpool were wretched on their previous visit to RAMS Park. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

RAMS Park can be a ferocious amphitheater, and Liverpool has already wilted in Istanbul this season. That experience in September may come to help Slot’s side on Tuesday night, but the Galatasaray supporters are poised to be even more vociferous as they enjoy their first taste of the Champions League round of 16 in 12 years.

Both teams were victorious last time out, with the Reds impressing in the second half of their FA Cup fifth round tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers. It was a result Slot desperately needed after losing at Molineux just 72 hours before.

Buruk’s men, meanwhile, ground out an important 1–0 win at Beşiktaş to embolden their title hopes, with Osimhen on the scoresheet again. Containing the Nigerian striker will be key for the Reds over the two legs.

RAMS Park re-emerging as fortress: Between 2018 and 2023, Galatasaray didn’t win a single Champions League home game in eight attempts. This season has been a different story, though, with the Turkish champions winning three of their five outings at RAMS Park and drawing once. Liverpool, Atlético Madrid and Juventus have all either failed to win or have been beaten by Gala on their own patch. It’s not quite the hellish experience it once was, but this is an away day that few teams on the continent envy.

Between 2018 and 2023, Galatasaray didn’t win a single Champions League home game in eight attempts. This season has been a different story, though, with the Turkish champions winning three of their five outings at RAMS Park and drawing once. Liverpool, Atlético Madrid and Juventus have all either failed to win or have been beaten by Gala on their own patch. It’s not quite the hellish experience it once was, but this is an away day that few teams on the continent envy. Victor Osimhen effect: Galatasaray’s striker enters the first leg in excellent form, and it was his cool finish in extra time that helped his side progress. Osimhen has scored in each of his previous three outings and seven times in eight Champions League games.

Galatasaray’s striker enters the first leg in excellent form, and it was his cool finish in extra time that helped his side progress. Osimhen has scored in each of his previous three outings and seven times in eight Champions League games. Reds content with a draw: Given the Turkish side’s home form reliance in this season’s competition, Liverpool will be happy to escape Istanbul having avoided a defeat. It’s a dangerous mentality, but one that could lead to a stodgy, bitty affair. The Reds haven’t won any of their three Champions League meetings away at Galatasaray.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1–1 Liverpool

Galatasaray Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

The hosts have added a couple of strings to their bow since last facing Liverpool. | FotMo

Galatasaray are walking a disciplinary tightrope on Tuesday night, with as many as seven players just a booking away from picking up a one-game suspension. Midfielder Mario Lemina already served a ban during the playoff round, returning for the nervy second leg defeat to Juventus.

Uğurcan Çakır, Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sanchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Roland Sallai all need to watch their step on home soil, as do Victor Osimhen and Noa Lang. Should any of these players pick up a yellow card on Tuesday, they’ll miss the second leg at Anfield.

There are fewer concerns for the hosts on the injury front, with Enes Büyük the only player set to miss out because of a shoulder issue.

The red card Leroy Sané picked up at the weekend does not have any bearing on his availability for the first leg.

Galatasaray predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Çakır; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakcı, Sallai; Lemina, Sara; Sané, Akgün, Lang; Osimhen.

Liverpool are without their starting goalkeeper. | FotMo

Liverpool has enjoyed a longer rest than their opponents heading into the first leg, and Slot was able to offer a couple of his key players respite at Molineux on Friday night.

Hugo Ekitiké, Ibrahima Konaté, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are among the players likely to be recalled on Tuesday night. Florian Wirtz may also make his way into the starting XI after recovering from a back injury last week. The German appeared off the bench in Liverpool’s FA Cup win on Friday.

There has been a significant injury update ahead of the trip to Türkiye, with Alisson set to miss out after experiencing discomfort in training on Monday. The Reds are also without Alexander Isak due to a broken leg, while Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and most likely Wataru Endo are unlikely to feature again this season.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitiké.

What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Istanbul, Türkiye

: Istanbul, Türkiye Stadium : RAMS Park

: RAMS Park Date : Tuesday, March 10

: Tuesday, March 10 Kick-off Time : 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT

: 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT Referee : Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP) VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (ESP)

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE