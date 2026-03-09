Liverpool XI vs. Galatasaray: Alisson Bombshell Hurts—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool are targeting a different outcome when they visit Galatasaray’s RAMS Park for the second time in this season’s Champions League.

The 1–0 defeat in September failed to hinder the Reds in Europe, but it would foreshadow the club’s dip amid a disappointing Premier League title defense. They were kept at arm’s length by Okan Buruk’s experienced outfit, who are relishing their first taste of the round of 16 in 12 years.

Liverpool responded to a stunning defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week by beating the same opponent in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday night. They remain alive on three fronts, and supporters will be keen to enjoy a deeper run in Europe than last season, when they exited the competition to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain at this stage.

Wirtz Ready for Recall?

Wirtz has recovered from a back injury. | PETER POWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Florian Wirtz missed three games because of a back injury sustained while warming up for Liverpool’s game with Nottingham Forest last month.

The German has hit his stride in 2026 and was back in action on Friday at Molineux, appearing off the bench as a second-half substitute. Slot must now decide whether Wirtz is ready to jump back into his starting lineup. However, the Dutch manager could opt for the same engine room that helped inspire their title success last season, with the ever-impressive Dominik Szoboszlai lining up in a No. 10 role.

The visitors will be without starting goalkeeper Alisson, so Giorgi Mamardashvili will start between the posts on Tuesday night. The Brazilian isn’t traveling to Istanbul after experiencing discomfort in training on Monday.

The club hope that Alexander Isak will be available for the final month of the season, but Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo likely won’t be seen until the summer at the earliest.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alisson, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni.

Alisson, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray

Liverpool will be forced into a change between the posts. | FotMob

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—The Georgian will make his second appearance at RAMS Park, having replaced the injured Alisson off the bench in the league phase defeat.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—The live wire down Liverpool’s right has struggled to develop on-field connections since joining the club, but Frimpong is a unique attacking outlet who could help enliven an often sleepy Reds attack.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—It’ll likely be Konaté’s responsibility to tame Osimhen over the two legs, with their battle set to shape the upcoming knockout tie.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—The chinks in Van Dijk’s armor, which have manifested a little too frequently this term, could be exploited by the brilliant Osimhen, so the Dutchman must produce a couple of clean performances to ensure the Reds don’t work their way into trouble.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Despite Andy Robertson’s stellar showing in the FA Cup, the Hungarian may have the edge if Slot opts for energy over experience.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch takes to the field for the first time since signing a lucrative six-year contract extension, which reportedly makes him one of Liverpool’s highest-paid players.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister didn’t get much of a breather last week as his goalscoring spate came to an end in the West Midlands. Don’t be surprised if he looks a little leggy.

RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah’s benching for the league phase defeat was a big story, but the Egyptian has struggled his way through the 2025–26 season and only scored his first Premier League goal of the calendar year last week. Still, the winger is set to become Liverpool’s record appearance-maker in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian has been particularly brilliant in this competition, notching a team-high eight goal contributions during the league phase. He’s a certainty to be in the team, and Slot could utilise him in the No. 10 role until Wirtz enters the fray.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Rio Ngumoha is currently offering more to this Liverpool team than Gakpo, but there’s no doubt that Slot will return his compatriot to the left flank after he got the nod up top on Friday night.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—The French forward enjoyed some much-needed respite last time out and should thus be fresh in Istanbul.

