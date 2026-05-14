Germany 2026 World Cup Preview: Die Mannschaft Eager to Erase Recent Failures

After back-to-back group stage exits on the world stage, Germany is desperate to harness the winning mentality of its predecessors at this summer’s showpiece event.

Die Mannschaft have four World Cup titles in its trophy cabinet, the second-most ever. Yet in the years following its 2014 triumph, the team has struggled to produce when the lights are the brightest, writing an unwanted narrative for a country known for its dominance on the pitch.

A new generation of stars face the tough battle of righting a sinking ship, but Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Co. have the advantage of competing in a group of Ecuador, Ivory Coast and Curaçao—perhaps just the confidence boost Julian Nagelsmann’s men need to get the tournament off on the right note.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 5W-1L-0D

: 5W-1L-0D Goals for / against: 16 / 3

16 / 3 Top scorer: Nick Woltemade (4)

Nick Woltemade (4) Assist leaders: Florian Wirtz, David Raum, Leroy Sané (2)

Germany kicked off its World Cup qualifying campaign with a shock 2–0 defeat to Slovakia, but recovered well with five consecutive wins in which Nagelsmann’s team scored 16 goals and conceded only one.

The strong finish, led by Nick Woltemade’s four goals, propelled Die Mannschaft to a first-place finish in a group also containing Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Germany vs. Curaçao Sunday, June 14 NRG Stadium Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire Saturday, June 20 BMO Field Ecuador vs. Germany Thursday, June 25 MetLife Stadium

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann will expect to get Germany past the group stage for the first time since 2014. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2023

: Since 2023 Manager meter: Everything to prove

As if becoming one of the youngest managers in Germany’s history wasn’t enough pressure, 38-year-old Nagelsmann comes into this summer’s tournament with no World Cup experience. He has the trust of the federation, though, and his analytical approach to the game could take his side far this summer ... so long as the players fully buy into his vision.

How Germany Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Possession

Possession Key strengths: Fluid attackers, versatility

Fluid attackers, versatility Key weaknesses: Lack clinical goalscorers, weak bench

Germany is at its best in possession. Its midfield isn’t flashy like Spain or punishing like Argentina, but it executes at a high level, controlling the rhythm of each match with poise and precision.

It helps that Nagelsmann’s big names are also creative and dynamic, with the versatility to play in different systems or positions depending on the game plan—even if it switches mid-match.

Ones to Watch

Jamal Musiala can unpick any defense while Nick Woltemade has displayed an impressive array of skills. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images, Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

X-Factor: Attacking midfield maestro Jamal Musiala will pull the creative strings for Germany, finding space and opportunities to create in the tightest situations. Thankfully, he is back to full health from a horror leg and ankle break at last year’s Club World Cup.

Breakout Star: Although largely unknown outside Germany this time last year, Nick Woltemade’s big-money transfer to Newcastle United thrust him into the Premier League spotlight. The international teams yet to experience the attacker’s impressive skill set firsthand are in for a surprise.

What Germany Will Be Wearing

Germany has produced more classic World Cup jerseys. | Adidas

Germany’s home shirt, manufactured by Adidas, is an inspired blend of its 1990 and 2014 jerseys. A zig-zagging pattern in the colors of the flag form a V that pops on a white base, making the jersey one of the nicest in the tournament.

The timeless design couldn’t be more different than Die Mannschaft’s startling away kit. The dark blue jersey is full of character, accompanied by turquoise shorts.

Germany’s Predicted Starting XI

The pressure is on Germany’s forward line to deliver. | FootballUser

Germany’s lineup has a nice blend of youth and experience. A veteran backline is the perfect stabilizer for the young stars up top like Wirtz and Musiala, who are already proven winners at club level.

There are some questions surrounding Nagelsmann’s XI, though. In recent years, Die Mannschaft have not had a striker who consistently found the back of the net, especially in big-time moments. Kai Havertz is the favorite to start as the team’s No. 9, but there is a growing belief that Woltemade is the better option after he led the team in scoring during the qualifiers.

Who gets the nod between the posts was also set to give Nagelsmann a headache, but veteran shot-stopper Marc-André ter Stegen is nursing a long-term hamstring injury and is a doubt to feature in the tournament. The job therefore belongs to Oliver Baumann.

Current Form

Germany returned to action in March with a somewhat concerning seven-goal thriller against Switzerland. Nagelsmann’s presumed World Cup starting backline and goalkeeper conceded three goals and needed an elite Wirtz performance to snag a last-gasp 4–3 win.

Die Mannschaft put together a more convincing showing in their second friendly, a 2–1 win against Ghana. Still, it’s slightly alarming that the team only managed one goal from open play against a team ranked 74th in the world.

What We Can Expect From Germany Fans

Germany fans creatively show their support for the national team. | Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Watching the Bundesliga for just one weekend would give you an idea of just how passionate German soccer fans are. That energy and dedication is then magnified tenfold when all the supporters come together for a common cause: cheering on the national team.

The fan base is incredibly creative, constantly finding new, heartfelt ways to show its support. Beyond just wearing the team’s colors and waving flags, the Die Mannschaft faithful has been known to organize fan projects in the stands like the one pictured above, as well as eye-catching tifos.

They also stay true to traditions, like drinking beer during matches and executing chants many have known their entire lives, like “Deutschland vor, noch ein tor,” which translates to “Germany forward, one more goal.”

National Expectations

Germany does not have the firepower to hang with the top teams in Europe. | Markus Gilliar/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The bare minimum expected from fans back home is for Germany to make it out of the group stage. Should the team get over that hurdle, as is expected, then the real pressure kicks in. The more realistic supporters will know hoisting the trophy is likely out of reach, but they still expect a deep run worthy of the team’s World Cup legacy.

Going out at the hands of a superior team in the knockout stage is a more digestible—albeit disappointing—outcome than another embarrassing early exit. As long as true progress is shown, Die Mannschaft will have the respect of its supporters even without adding another star above the badge.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Hungry for success

: Hungry for success Who Germany Doesn't Want to Face: France

France One Stat That Defines Germany: The European behemoths have lost four competitive fixtures under Nagelsmann

The European behemoths have lost four competitive fixtures under Nagelsmann If Things Go Wrong: Blame will fall on the team’s lack of composure in big moments

Blame will fall on the team’s lack of composure in big moments What Will Everyone Say If Germany Goes Out Early? Germany suffer shameful exit in third straight World Cup

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