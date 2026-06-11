Germany’s Players Make Incredible Gesture to Traveling World Cup Fans

Germany’s players will pay for 600 fans to travel to its final group stage match against Ecuador, amid an ongoing furore over costs at the World Cup.

Ramped up train and bus fares from central New York to MetLife Stadium—where Germany is schedule to face Ecuador on June 25— have been a source of major controversy in recent weeks.

In response to the issue of prohibitive pricing for supporters, a group of senior players led by captain Joshua Kimmich have agreed to cover shuttle bus costs for fans attending the Ecuador match.

"In light of the high cost of bus and train travel in New York during the World Cup, the German national team players have organised free transport to the final group match for 600 fans," the German FA said.

"Captain Joshua Kimmich and his team-mates are covering the cost of buses to take supporters from New York to the arena in New Jersey for the match against Ecuador."

What Is the Controversy Around Transport Prices?

MetLife transportation costs have been a major source of contention. | John Moore/Getty Images

The issue in New York and New Jersey specifically relates to increased prices for train and bus tickets between central New York and MetLife Stadium, which will host five group stage matches as well as games in the Round of 32, Round of 16 and final.

Round-trip train fares normally priced at $12.90 from central New York to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were ramped up to $150 for the tournament before being reduced to $98.

Meanwhile, shuttle buses had initially been priced as high as $80—though they have since been dropped to $20.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has blamed the inflated fares on FIFA’s refusal to cover the cost of supporter travel at the World Cup.

By contrast, free transport between stadiums and fan zones was available at the World Cups in Russia and Qatar. At the 2024 European Championships in Germany, local train travel was free with a match ticket.

Empty Seat Fears

Many tickets are still available as the World Cup begins. | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Prohibitive transport costs is one of a number of issues, leading to fears that the World Cup could face the embarrassment of visibly empty seats at many matches this summer—a problem witnessed during last year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Multiple reports claim that FIFA are facing weaker than expected demand for tickets, amid soaring costs for transport, accommodation and the match entrance itself.

The Financial Times report as many as 180,000 World Cup tickets were still on sale just days before the tournament officially gets underway on June 11. Meanwhile, the median ticket price on the official portal for resellers has decreased by 20% in the past month.

The record-high ticket costs and the use of variable pricing have drawn a fierce backlash from fans and politicians, with the attorneys-general of both New York and New Jersey launching investigations into the pricing.

Fan groups have estimated the cost of following a team at this summer’s World Cup will be five times higher than four years ago.

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