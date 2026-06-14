Germany vs. Curacao—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Curaçao has been handed an extremely challenging opponent for its World Cup debut, four-time champions Germany awaiting at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

The Concacaf minnow is the third-lowest ranked nation competing in North America and will struggle to make a sizeable splash having been given a group brimming with experience and quality. To even pick up a point from its three first round matches will require some monumental performances.

Any hopes of a first World Cup point on its maiden adventure are likely to be short-lived as Germany seeks to make a winning start. Die Mannschaft have struggled at major tournaments over the past decade, but enter this summer’s event in strong form and among the candidates for the crown.

Unsurprisingly, this will be a first meeting of any description between the nations, and Germany will demand a high-scoring victory to kick off its campaign in style. While not the most glamorous World Cup squad in its illustrious history, there’s a sea of talent in Julian Nagelsmann’s impressive roster.

Curaçao will struggle to cope with a vast arsenal of different weapons during a real baptism of fire.

Germany vs. Curaçao Score Prediction

Germany Thrash Debutants

Germany enters the tournament in great form. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Curaçao, the World Cup’s smallest ever nation based on population, will aim to produce a performance greater than the sum of its parts, but even the most ardent of traveling supporters are certain to have accepted their fate prior to kick-off.

The World Cup has produced some mighty shocks in its 96-year history, but there is no precedent to suggest Curaçao can pull off the unthinkable.

Germany’s kind opening fixture should allow it to boost its goal difference ahead of clashes with Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador, with even a half-baked performance almost certainly enough to sweep Curaçao aside with little fuss.

Gulf in quality : There are no excuses for Die Mannschaft. Curaçao sits 72 positions below Germany in the FIFA rankings and that gap should be immediately evident in Houston, with Nagelsmann’s men only needing to find second gear to waltz to three points.

: There are no excuses for Die Mannschaft. Curaçao sits 72 positions below Germany in the FIFA rankings and that gap should be immediately evident in Houston, with Nagelsmann’s men only needing to find second gear to waltz to three points. Germany form : There have been numerous wobbles during the Nagelsmann era, but Germany has hit its stride at the perfect moment. Since a shock defeat to Slovakia in qualifying, it has won nine matches on the spin, including a pre-tournament thrashing of Finland and victory over the USMNT.

: There have been numerous wobbles during the Nagelsmann era, but Germany has hit its stride at the perfect moment. Since a shock defeat to Slovakia in qualifying, it has won nine matches on the spin, including a pre-tournament thrashing of Finland and victory over the USMNT. Curaçao’s inferiority complex: As much as Curaçao supporters are allowed to dream, they will be realistic about the quality their nation possesses. None of Dick Advocaat’s roster plays in Europe’s top five leagues, with the majority of representatives plying their trade in the Netherlands and Türkiye—although not even necessarily in their first divisions.

Prediction: Germany 4–0 Curaçao

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz should both start in a lively attack. | Sports Illustrated

Nagelsmann’s only real concern is 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is a doubt with a slight calf strain. However, the Bayern Munich star, who came out of international retirement for the tournament, should still start ahead of deputy Oliver Baumann.

Germany has some areas of relative mediocrity in its squad, but it can call upon some super attacking midfielders in Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, the latter likely operating off the left wing on Sunday.

Kai Havertz is set to get the nod ahead of the in-form Deniz Undav up top, while Leroy Sané will provide width on the right flank. Joshua Kimmich is to be preferred at right back, meanwhile, opening up space for an impressive midfield double pivot of Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlović.

David Raum competes with soon-to-be Bayern Munich defender Nathaniel Brown for the left-back berth, while Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck will keep Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger on the bench.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Curaçao (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Curaçao Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Premier League aficionados may spot some former players. | Sports Illustrated.

Advocaat, who will become the oldest ever World Cup manager on Sunday aged 78, has no injury concerns to contend with, but might revert to a more familiar 4-3-3 after his 3-4-3 selection backfired during a 4–1 pre-tournament defeat to Scotland.

Jürgen Locadia, who was sent off in that loss, is available to feature and should start in the No.9 position, flanked by ex-Manchester United forward Tahith Chong and either Jeremy Antonisse or Kenji Gorré.

Brothers Leandro and Juninho Bacuna will start either side of Livano Comenencia in the midfield, while PSV Eindhoven’s Armando Obispo is the standout name in the defense. Miami FC’s Eloy Room will earn his 72nd cap between the posts.

Curaçao predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-3-3): Room; Sambo, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus; L. Bacuna, Comenencia, J. Bacuna; Chong, Locadia, Antonisse.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Germany vs. Curaçao Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Sunday, June 14

: Sunday, June 14 Kick-off Time : 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST Referee: Jalal Jayed (MAR)

How to Watch Germany vs. Curaçao on TV, Live Stream

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