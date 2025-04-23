Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Cruise to Victory Without Kylian Mbappe
It was not the prettiest performance, but Real Madrid still collected all three points against Getafe to keep within striking distance of Barcelona atop the table.
Carlo Ancelotti started a much-changed lineup against Getafe with the Copa del Rey final just three days away. Fringe players like Endrick and Arda Güler got the nod at the Estadio Coliseum, and the decision paid off just 21 minutes into the match. A poor clearance from the hosts sent the ball straight to Güler, who was in space outside the box. The 20-year-old then delivered a pinpoint strike with his weaker right foot into the back of the net to give Real Madrid the 1–0 lead.
Los Blancos kept the pressure on Getafe, but they were unable to find a second goal before halftime. The hosts saw more of the ball in the second half once Ancelotti opted to take David Alaba out of the game, forcing Aurélien Tchouaméni to drop back and play alongside Raúl Asencio. Real Madrid's makeshift backline survived a few nervy moments, though, and held firm against Getafe's chances.
Real Madrid gravely missed the accuracy and finishing ability of their leading goalscorer, Kylian Mbappé. The superstar forward could not make the trip to Getafe due to an ankle injury and no one in a white shirt filled the massive hole left in the attack in his absence.
In the end, though, Real Madrid did not need another goal to secure the victory. Los Blancos closed out the game, even when they were forced to play stoppage time with 10 men due to a late injury to Eduardo Camavinga.
Thanks to the brilliance of Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid have now kept three consecutive clean sheets in La Liga for the first time this season. Ancelotti's men now once again only trail Barcelona by four points in the La Liga title race, but both Spanish giants will have to put their campaigns on pause to face off in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, Apr. 26.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Getafe (4-4-2)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
9.1/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
8/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.9/10
CB: David Alaba
6.7/10
LB: Fran García
7.1/10
RM: Brahim Díaz
7.5/10
CM: Arda Güler
8.5/10
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.1/10
LM: Fede Valverde
7.1/10
ST: Endrick
6.2/10
ST: Vinícius Júnior
7.9/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (46' for Alaba)
7.4/10
SUB: Jude Bellingham (64' for Endrick)
6.1/10
SUB: Rodrygo (73' for Vinícius Júnior)
6.1/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (78' for Güler)
6.2/10