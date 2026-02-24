Gianluca Prestianni Makes New ‘Accusation’ Against Vinicius Jr Amid Investigation

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, accused of aiming racial abuse at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, reportedly claims the Brazilian called him a “dwarf” during the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

The 20-year-old was suspended for the second leg of the all-important tie as UEFA investigates the incident that unfolded at the Estádio da Luz last Tuesday night. Vinicius Jr alleges Prestianni called him a “monkey,” while the Argentine claims he said a homophobic slur.

According to The Times, Prestianni is now set to add another layer to the story, saying the Real Madrid superstar antagonized him by poking fun at his height. The player is expected to use the alleged comment as his defense, claiming his slur was simply in retaliation to being called a dwarf.

The report indicates the added wrinkle will be considered “no excuse at all” by UEFA for aiming racist or homophobic abuse at Vinicius Jr.

Álvaro Arbeloa Increases the Pressure on UEFA

Álvaro Arbeloa wants more action from UEFA. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa, whose job could reportedly come down to the outcome of Wednesday’s Champions League fixture, remained firm in his support of Vinicius Jr, calling for substantial action from UEFA in his pregame press conference.

“We have a great chance to mark a before and after,” the Spaniard said. “UEFA has flown the flag for anti-racism and we now have a chance to not leave that as just a slogan, a nice banner to bring out before games, but to make it real.”

Arbeloa’s comments echo ones made by Arsenal and Barcelona legend Thierry Henry in the immediate aftermath of the shameful events in Lisbon. The Frenchman boldly accused UEFA of “pretending” to be against racism if they do not properly hold Prestianni accountable.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois added, “This is a good moment for football to end these things. In the dressing room we know what Vinicius told us. It has happened many times in football, not just on the pitch but in the stands. We have to end this now. UEFA will decide what they have to do—the players do not matter in that—but it would be a good message [to act].”

If Prestianni is found guilty, he could be suspended for at least 10 games, per Article 14 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations.

Prestianni Faces Potential Backlash From Benfica Teammate

Dodi Lukébakio weighed in on the storm clouding over Benfica. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Dodi Lukébakio, who is expected to replace the suspended Prestianni in the second leg against Real Madrid, took a strong stance in regards to the alleged actions of his teammate.

“It’s true that people are talking and speculating, but in the end, we don’t really know what he said. Is it true, or was it an exaggeration to take advantage of the situation? I think it’s also possible that Real Madrid wanted to exploit this,” the winger said in an interview with Pickx+ Sports.

“I just hope what [Vinicius Jr] said is false. Because, if it’s true, I can’t accept it. I’m against injustice. And all injustice deserves to face the consequences.”

The statement marks a departure from the club’s overwhelming protection of Prestianni. Manager José Mourinho declined to speak with media before the match at the Bernabéu following his controversial comments that shifted blame to Vinicius Jr for celebrating his goal in front of rival fans.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE