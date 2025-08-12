‘Disappointed and Disheartened’—Gianluigi Donnarumma Announces Departure From PSG
Gianluigi Donnarumma confirmed his exit from Paris Saint-Germain with a strong message for his teammates, fans and the person who “decided” he could no longer stay at the club.
Transfer speculation has surrounded the Italian shot-stopper all summer long. Despite his vocal desire to stay at PSG, talks of a contract extension for Donnarumma were put on hold due to disputes over a new salary structure.
Instead of going back to the table or allowing the 26-year-old to leave as a free agent once his current deal expires next summer, the club signed Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as their new No. 1.
Now, just three months after Donnarumma helped PSG claim a historic quadruple that featured the Parisians’ first-ever Champions League title, the goalkeeper is on his way out of the French capital, and not by choice according to his farewell message posted on social media.
“To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything—on and off the pitch—to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain,” Donnarumma wrote.
“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.”
The poignant message comes after PSG boss Luis Enrique left Donnarumma out of his squad for the club’s UEFA Super Cup bout with Tottenham Hotspur, saying “Donnarumma is out of the squad as it’s my own decision. I am 100% responsible.”
“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done,” Donnarumma continued. “If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it.
“I will carry the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home.”
The Italy international joined PSG back in July 2021 and has since made 161 appearances for the French outfit, winning 10 trophies along the way. Donnarumma was recently nominated for the Yashin Trophy for his spectacular 2024–25 season between the posts.
“To my teammates—my second family—thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers.
“Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris,” Donnarumma finished.
The goalkeeper’s next move is uncertain, though he has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter and most recently, Manchester City.