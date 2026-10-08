Gio Reyna, Claudio Reyna Add Another Family Member to U.S. Soccer Dynasty

The Reyna legacy for the Stars and Stripes is continuing beyond U.S. men’s national team legend Claudio and his son, Gio. 17-year-old Carolina Reyna will soon be donning the Stars and Stripes on the world stage.

Carolina was named to Ciara Crinion’s squad for the 2026 U-17 Women’s World Cup, where the U.S. is hoping to top the competition for the first time this fall. The team is set to take on Samoa, Kenya and China PR in Group E.

For Carolina, it’s a rather full-circle moment. At 10 years old, she watched her older brother, Gio, compete for the Stars and Stripes at the 2019 U-17 World Cup in Brazil. Now, it is her turn to forge her own path at the tournament—and make a little history in the process

Carolina and Gio are the first-ever brother and sister to represent the U.S. at the U-17 showpiece event. Carolina will hope to get further than her brother, given the men’s U-17 side crashed out in the group stage seven years ago.

The pressure is on Carolina to not only contribute but also live up to the name on the back of her shirt. But she’s well used to that by now. The teenager, who has represented the Stars and Stripes from the U-15 through the U-17 levels, took home the Golden Boot at the 2024 Concacaf Girls’ U-15 Championship.

She also is already committed to play collegiate soccer at the University of North Carolina in 2027, following in the footsteps of her mother Danielle, who starred for the Tar Heels and eventually represented the U.S. women’s national team at the senior level (six caps).

The path is set for Carolina, and there’s no better time to officially announce herself than on the world stage in Morocco.

Carolina Basking in a ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Experience

While most kids her age are worried about high school classes and college applications, Carolina’s focus is on a women’s World Cup. Even at the youth level, the stakes of the tournament are higher than ever before, especially for players who want to catch the attention of USWNT manager Emma Hayes.

Throw in Carolina’s family ties, and a unique, massive adventure awaits.

“It’s an incredible honor to be able to represent the United States and for me and my teammates to be able to compete against the best teams in the world,” the midfielder told FIFA. “We know that it will be a once in a lifetime experience for all of us.

“It’s super incredible to be able to follow in my dad and brother’s World Cup path for the U.S. and to be the first-ever brother-sister duo to be able to compete at a U-17 World Cup is also super incredible,” Carolina added.

When asked what she’s most looking forward to, Carolina embraced the entire experience looming for her and her teammates. “On the field, I am looking forward to competing against countries we have never played before, give everything for our team and have a strong successful tournament,” she said.

“Off the field, it’s going to be amazing to experience a beautiful country like Morocco with my teammates and coaches and the rest of our staff there.”

U.S. U-17 Women’s World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Samoa U-17 Oct. 19 Kenya U-17 Oct. 22 China PR U-17 Oct. 24

Carolina Takes the Ultimate Inspiration From Gio

Gio Reyna is enjoying his resurgence with the USMNT. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It’s a rare advantage for Carolina to be so close to a brother who has gone through all the ups and downs of representing the U.S. Gio went from being a wonderkid to an afterthought and now back to a starter for the USMNT, all while she came up through the ranks of the women’s youth system.

After a very public scandal involving the Reyna family and previous USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, Gio fall out of favor with the Stars and Stripes, all while his club career took a downward spiral. New boss Mauricio Pochettino believed in the 23-year-old, though, and brought him along to the 2026 World Cup, where Gio bagged a sensational trivela goal in the team’s 4–1 win over Paraguay.

“Being able to experience watching him play at a World Cup this summer and at his U-17 World Cup in person, it’s super cool to have that role model so close to me,” Carolina said, “and learning how much hard work and dedication it takes to reach the highest level and to continue to develop even at the highest level.”

Although the 2026 World Cup ended in a humiliating round of 16 exit against Belgium, the future is bright for the USMNT, and Gio’s resurgence plays a large role in the team’s success. The American, who joined French side Strasbourg this summer, started all four of the Stars and Stripes’ friendlies this fall and tallied two assists across four convincing wins.

With the September-October international break officially done and dusted, the Reyna family can now switch their attention to Carolina and the U.S. women’s plight in Morocco.