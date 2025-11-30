SI

Girona vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid were involved in a seven-goal thriller on Wednesday evening.

Girona host Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.
Girona host Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid are aiming to end their two-game winless run in La Liga on Sunday when they visit struggling Girona.

Los Blancos stumbled to disappointing draws either side of the November international break that saw them surrender ground in their title fight with Barcelona, but they will be expected to return to winning ways during their third successive away fixture in La Liga.

Madrid’s chaotic 4–3 thriller with Olympiacos got Xabi Alonso’s side back on track, although their defensive struggles re-emerged in Athens. Fortunately, they can rely on the inspiration of Kylian Mbappé, who scored all four goals and netted the second-quickest hat-trick in Champions League history.

Given Girona’s struggles so far this season, there is a sizeable chance that Mbappé adds to his incredible tally in Catalonia. Michel’s men are currently languishing in 18th place and have the worst defensive record in the division heading into the upcoming round of matches. They will need a miracle against Madrid at Estadi Montilivi.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.

What Time Does Girona vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Girona, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadi Montilivi
  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

Girona vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Girona: 1 win
  • Real Madrid: 4 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Real Madrid 2–0 Girona (Feb. 23, 2025)—La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Girona

Real Madrid

Real Betis 1–1 Girona - 11/23/25

Olympiacos 3–4 Girona - 11/26/25

Girona 1–0 Alavés - 11/8/25

Elche 2–2 Real Madrid - 11/23/25

Getafe 2–1 Girona - 10/31/25

Rayo Vallecano 0–0 Real Madrid - 11/9/25

Constància 2–3 Girona - 10/28/25

Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid -11/4/25

Girona 3–3 Real Oviedo - 10/25/25

Real Madrid 4–0 Valencia - 11/1/25

How to Watch Girona vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ABC App, ABC, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

Canada

TSN+

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

Girona Team News

Girona manager Michel
Michel is battling a mountain of injuries. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

Girona’s worrying form has not been aided by a stream of injuries within Michel’s squad. Goalkeepers Juan Carlos and Vladyslav Krapyvtsov are both still absent, while Daley Blind, Alejandro Francés and David López are all missing in the backline.

There are three absentees in midfield with Ricard Artero joining Donny van de Beek and Thomas Lemar in the treatment room, while Portu is out for the season following a recent ACL injury.

Michel appears unlikely to make any changes from last weekend’s draw with Real Betis.

Girona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Girona predicted lineup
Michel is struggling with injuries in his squad. / FotMob

Girona predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-1-4-1): Gazzaniga; Rincón, Martínez, Reis, Moreno; Witsel; Tsygankov, Martín, Ounahi, Gil; Vanat.

Real Madrid Team News

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham will return to the XI. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

Madrid were dealt several blows before their trip to Greece, Thibaut Courtois pulling out of the squad through illness and Dean Huijsen missing through injury. The former should return against Girona, but Huijsen is a major doubt having sat out team training on Friday.

Antonio Rüdiger and Franco Mastantuono were involved in Friday’s prematch preparations and could journey to Catalonia, while Éder Milltão completed part of the session. David Alaba was forced to work by himself indoors, while Dani Carvajal was entirely absent as he recovers from a knee injury.

Jude Bellingham was only used as a second-half substitute against Olympiacos due to a muscle issue, but he should return to the XI on Sunday.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Girona

Real Madrid predicted lineup
Alonso is still missing key defenders. / FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Girona (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Tchouaméni, Asencio, Carreras; Güler, Valverde, Camavinga; Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius.

Girona vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Madrid might not be at their peak but they’re facing the leakiest defense in the league and boast one of Europe’s three most in-form strikers alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. With Bellingham returning to the team and Vinicius Junior looking lively against Olympiacos, they should have far too much attacking muscle for their hosts.

Girona will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet against Los Blancos, especially with defensive injuries still causing uncertainty, but they look set for a fifth straight defeat against Sunday’s opponents.

Prediction: Girona 1–3 Real Madrid

