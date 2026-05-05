Gonzalo Garcia or Endrick: Who Should Real Madrid Keep This Summer?

Real Madrid are about to find themselves in a similar situation as last summer, forced to choose between Gonzalo García and Endrick as their backup striker next season.

Gonzalo ultimately won the battle in 2025–26, emerging as Xabi Alonso’s favorite after a brilliant Club World Cup campaign propelled him from Castilla obscurity to first team stardom. The Spaniard solidified his role as Kylian Mbappé’s backup, pushing Endrick further down the bench and eventually on loan to Lyon.

The Brazilian has lit up Ligue 1 since his January move, though, and is now set to return to the Bernabéu at the end of the season, intent to prove he deserves the number nine on the back of his white shirt and a spot above Gonzalo in the club’s pecking order.

Keeping the two strikers makes little sense for Real Madrid, considering there will barely be enough minutes for one of them, let alone both. Plus, there is mounting transfer interest in Endrick and Gonzalo that the club could cash in on this summer.

The question then becomes: Which No. 9 gets to stay at the Bernabéu?

Gonzalo’s Dream Season Quickly Became a Nightmare

Gonzalo García’s opportunities were few and far between this season. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

After such a dominant performance in the United States last summer, Gonzalo’s career at Real Madrid seemed destined to take off. Yet the return of Mbappé significantly limited his opportunities to shine.

He made just one start in the first four months of the season, routinely limited to cameos in the dying stages of already-decided matches. By December, Gonzalo had just 13 appearances in 2025–26, but then Mbappé once again returned to the infirmary.

The Castilla product was suddenly the starting striker for Los Blancos, and he tallied five goals and one assist in eight appearances. Gonzalo’s expert positioning, natural finishing ability and elite work rate were on full display, but once Álvaro Arbeloa took charge, it was clear he did not share Alonso’s faith in the forward.

Even when Mbappé spent more time on the sidelines, Gonzalo could not break into the XI. Arbeloa instead preferred a front two of Vinicius Junior and Brahim Díaz. In Los Blancos’ first six matches after the March international break, the 22-year-old logged just six minutes.

When Arbeloa finally gave him a substantial opportunity against Espanyol, bringing him on in the 53rd minute, Gonzalo set up Vinicius Jr’s match-winner by the 55th minute—a reminder of the production he can bring when he actually gets more than just a few measly minutes in stoppage time.

Endrick Changes the Narrative in France

Endrick is making a statement at Lyon. | Olivier Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images

Ironically, Endrick likely would have killed for Gonzalo’s limited minutes in the first half of the season. Once he returned from injury, the Brazilian did not feature for eight consecutive games, and by the time December ended, he had just three appearances to his name.

Keeping Endrick at the Bernabéu to just waste away on the bench was not benefiting the player or the club, so the striker joined Lyon on loan during the winter transfer window and hit the ground running. In 19 appearances for the French outfit, the teenager recorded eight goals and seven assists.

Endrick’s deadly left foot and raw power took center stage week after week in Ligue 1, but he still showed signs of his immaturity and unrefined skill along the way—something to be expected with a player just 19 years old.

Despite his missteps, Endrick completely changed the narrative looming over his career after an uneventful start at Real Madrid. Suddenly, he looked like a weapon the Spanish giants sorely missed in the second half of 2025–26, one they will welcome back with open arms this summer.

Gonzalo vs. Endrick: Who Is the Better Investment for Real Madrid?

There is likely only room for Endrick (left) at Real Madrid next season. | Maria Jimenez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

It’s easy to point to Endrick’s rising stock and choose the Brazil international as the player Real Madrid should keep this summer. It helps that he has a great relationship with many of the biggest stars in the dressing room, including Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

But the real reason Endrick should keep his place at the Bernabéu lies in his untapped potential. The teenager is brimming with talent that when channeled correctly and properly developed, could make him one of the best strikers in the world—in due time, of course.

But if there’s one thing Real Madrid do best, it’s develop young Brazilian forwards into superstars. Imagine if the club turned its back on Vinicius Jr amid his early struggles, so viciously pointed out by Karim Benzema at the time.

Gonzalo is, quite cruelly, collateral damage. The Spanish youngster is more than worthy of his white shirt, but his career will be best served elsewhere, at a club that will award him the minutes and starts he needs to take his game to the next level.

Plus, there was already concrete interest in Gonzalo last summer and this winter, which will still be present at the end of the season. AS report Real Madrid believe they can get €60 million ($70.2 million) for the striker, a sum too good to pass up considering he would likely play second fiddle to Endrick, who is already second fiddle to Mbappé.

Los Blancos can also insert one of their trademark buy-back clauses in his contract, leaving the door open for a potential return in the future if they regret their decision.

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