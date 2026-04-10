‘Not Happy With His Performance’—Lyon Boss Slams Real Madrid Loanee Endrick

Loaned-out Real Madrid starlet Endrick has come under fire for his recent displays from Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca.

The 19-year-old forward joined the Ligue 1 side on a six-month loan during the January transfer window in order to get more first-team experience and regular game time.

Endrick started life in France impressively, scoring in his debut in a 2–1 away win over Lille in the Coupe de France. He then followed that up with a hat-trick in a 5–2 league victory over Metz, but his form has waned.

That hat-trick at the end of January remains his only league goals in 10 outings—though he does have four assists, while Lyon are on a wretched run of nine games without a win in all competitions.

Fonesca Asks More of Endrick Amid Slump

Endrick enjoyed a flying start at Lyon, but has found life tougher lately. | Oliver Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images

Endrick has been a lightning rod for criticism amid the club’s poor showings, with Fonesca admitting he is not satisfied with the young forward’s performance levels.

He told reporters, via MARCA: “I’m not happy with Endrick’s performance. He was tired after the trip to Brazil, but he has a responsibility to do more. We need him.”

He added: “Endrick needs to give more and be more available.”

As referenced by Fonseca, Endrick was part of the Brazil squad during the international break, making a cameo appearance in the team’s 3–1 friendly win over Croatia held in Florida.

Lyon’s poor recent run has left them sixth in Ligue 1, while they also suffered exits in the Europa League last 16 to Celta Vigo and Coupe de France to Lens.

Does Endrick Have a Future at Real Madrid?

Endrick was heralded as a great hope for the future at Real Madrid. | OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Endrick’s big-money signing prompted great fanfare at Real Madrid and he was heralded as one of the great hopes of the future upon his arrival in 2024, following his 18th birthday.

Comparisons were drawn between the young forward and Vinícius Jr, while—perhaps unhelpfully—he has also been likened to Brazil icons Ronaldo and Pelé.

He then became the youngest foreign player to score for Real Madrid when he netted on his debut in a 3–0 home win against Real Valladolid in La Liga. He followed that up by becoming Madrid’s youngest Champions League goalscorer shortly afterwards. However, things stalled soon after.

The Brazil international scored just once all season in La Liga in 2024–25, and seven times in all competitions, while injury issues limited his game time towards the back end of the campaign.

Clearly not among Xabi Alonso’s preferred options at the start of 2025–26 season, Endrick was loaned out in January for a fee of €1 million ($1.2 million), plus half of his wages.

A Nico Paz-Style Solution?

Nico Paz has been linked with a move back to Real Madrid. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

He remains under contract at Madrid until 2030 and is still viewed by many as a potential future starter, but whether he can get game time in the short term remains to be seen.

Interestingly, Endrick has often featured for Lyon on the right wing during his loan spell—a position that could afford him more opportunities at the Bernabéu, compared to the central striking role monopolized by Kylian Mbappé.

There have also been rumors that Madrid could look to sell Endrick this summer, but insert a buyback clause in any deal, as they have previously done with promising talents like Nico Paz at Como.

The 21-year-old Argentina international joined the Serie A club in 2024, but Madrid maintain the option to bring him back this summer for a reported fee of less than €10 million ($11.7 million).

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