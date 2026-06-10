Ex-USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Sends Emotional Message to Son Before World Cup Debut

When Sebastian Berhalter steps out onto the World Cup pitch with the U.S. men’s national team on Friday, his father Gregg Berhalter will be among the thousands at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Four years ago, Gregg led the USMNT to the World Cup on the other side of the world in Qatar. His son, Sebastian, had just joined the Vancouver Whitecaps at the time and was struggling to get minutes as a youngster in a promising team.

So as Gregg took the Stars and Stripes to a round of 16 loss to the Netherlands and became wrapped up in a controversy with young starlet Gio Reyna, his time with the national team appeared to be coming to an end.

After a firing and re-hiring situation in 2023, only to be followed by an embarrassing group stage exit in the U.S.-hosted 2024 Copa América, the final whistle finally blew on his time on the touchline.

Through it all, Sebastian’s rise continued in Canada—and once Gregg left the national team role, replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, it opened a clear path for Sebastian’s involvement in the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Two weeks ago, Sebastian, who already has six goals and seven assists in the 2026 MLS season, learned he would represent the United States at this summer’s showpiece event after leading Vancouver to the 2025 MLS Cup final. Gregg, now the manager of the Chicago Fire, will get to be a dad, not a coach, when his son makes his World Cup debut.

“The World Cup is one of the rare moments when the entire world stops and watches,” Gregg said to his son in a letter, part of FIFA’s Letters that Unite campaign. “It’s a beautiful stage, but it’s also a privilege, one that most people will never know. Enjoy every second of it. Take in the anthem. Take in the pressure. Take in the joy of competing alongside your teammates and representing something bigger than yourself.

“Moments like this change your life forever ... But no matter what happens on the field, I hope you will always remember this: I am proud of you because of who you are, not because of what you accomplish. You’ve stayed humble through all of it. You’ve stayed grounded. You’ve stayed kind and you’ve become an incredible young man. You earned this. I love you.“

Sebastian Berhalter’s Emotional Reaction

Sebastian Berhalter impressed for the USMNT in a fall friendly against Uruguay. | Miguel J. Rodriguez Carillo/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastian opened the letter as part of the FIFA campaign, brought to tears by the note and reflecting on the journey he’d been on.

“I swear I told myself that I wouldn’t cry. I swear. It means everything,” he said. “To hear your dad say he’s proud of you—it means a lot. I’ve worked hard for this moment and to see that ... I think he’s always been real with me. I’ve always been delusional about things. I’ve always been almost crazy at some points, believing that I should be on something that I’m not.”

At one point earlier in his career, Sebastian had suggested that he should be in the team as was told a stern “no” from his father, who outlined the requirements of a national team player. Since then, his rise has been remarkable as he plays his way through the final year of his current deal with Vancouver.

Sebastian Berhalter brought to tears while reading a letter from his dad — former USMNT head coach and player, Gregg Berhalter, ahead of the 2026 World Cup 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/3D39FlosMY — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 10, 2026

Now, as his future stands relatively unclear, the least the father-son duo know is that it’s bright. Having been born in London, Sebastian has a U.K. passport, opening up the option to play in England easily, or to stay in MLS.

For this summer though, it’s all about the World Cup. Sebastian will get his chances under Pochettino and will have the opportunity to impress millions, starting with Friday’s clash against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

“It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed about,” Sebastian added. “When I started dreaming, those were my first dreams—to play for my country and to do it on home soil is even better.”

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC