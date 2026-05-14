Haiti 2026 World Cup Preview: the Ultimate Test That Fulfills Lifelong Ambitions

Haiti return to the World Cup after a 52-year absence this summer, hoping to give millions of supporters from the conflict-torn Caribbean island reason to smile.

As one of the biggest World Cup underdogs, Haiti’s mission is to make the most out of its hard-earned qualification by fearlessly competing against Scotland, Brazil and Morocco in the group stage. All three games represent an opportunity for Sébastien Migné’s resilient side to produce one of the upsets of the tournament.

Haiti’s diaspora supplies most of its player pool, and with Premier League striker Wilson Isidor spearheading the attack, don’t assume Les Grenadiers are incapable of punching above their weight.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 6W-2L-2D

: 6W-2L-2D Goals for / against: 20 / 13

20 / 13 Top scorer: Duckens Nazon (6)

Duckens Nazon (6) Assist leader: Danley Jean Jacques (3)

Heading into the third and final round of Concacaf qualifiers, few expected Haiti to emerge victorious from a group that included both Honduras and Costa Rica—two nations that have been to multiple World Cups this century.

Haiti was third in Group C and on the outside looking in, but it delivered under pressure to beat Costa Rica—quarterfinalists in 2014—away from home before making light work of Nicaragua. Those back-to-back victories earned an outright win of the group, cementing Haiti’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Haiti vs. Scotland Saturday, June 13 Gillette Stadium Brazil vs. Haiti Friday, June 19 Lincoln Financial Field Morocco vs. Haiti Wednesday, June 24 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Manager: Sébastien Migné

Sébastien Migné has plenty of international experience. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Cameroon assistant manager (2022)

: Cameroon assistant manager (2022) Time in charge of the team : Since 2024

: Since 2024 Manager meter: Pragmatic culture builder

Migné has never taken charge of a country at the World Cup, but does carry recent tournament experience with him after assisting Rigobert Song and Cameroon at the 2022 edition.

A group stage win over Brazil is a fond memory Migné will carry into his maiden voyage with Haiti—Cameroon won that game, 2–1—with his status as a national icon sealed after securing World Cup qualification. When the going gets tough, Migné can draw upon spells as DR Congo, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea boss—roles in which he experienced what it’s like to be an underdog more often than not.

How Haiti Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Counterattack

Counterattack Key strengths: Pace in attack, experienced leaders

Pace in attack, experienced leaders Key weaknesses: Inexperience against teams outside of Concacaf, limited talent, turnovers in dangerous areas

Keeping a compact shape that limits opponents’s ability to operate comfortably in the final third—especially in central areas—is Haiti’s bread and butter, with physically imposing defenders very capable in the air.

Migné’s side generate the bulk of its scoring opportunities exploiting space through vertical, high-speed counterattacks, often arriving at dangerous areas needing three or less touches.

Ones to Watch

Haiti struck gold with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and have a talent in Josué Casimir. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

X-Factor: Convincing Wolverhampton Wanderers attacking midfielder Jean‐Ricner Bellegarde to switch international allegiances from France to Haiti was a defining moment in Les Grenadiers’ World Cup journey. Not only the creative mastermind, he’s also the main source of hope for the island nation.

Breakout Star: Called up to the Haiti roster for the first time last October, the Guadeloupe-born

playmaker Josué Casimir—now with Auxerre—is a handful on the right side. He provided the assist on the winning goal in the final qualifier, which punched the squad’s ticket to North America.

What Haiti Will Be Wearing

Haiti’s history and rich culture are represented in its 2026 World Cup kits. | Saeta

Haiti’s three World Cup jerseys overflow with patriotism.

The bottom right section of the torso pays tribute to freedom fighters from the Battle of Vertières, where indigenous troops defeated Napoleon’s French army en route to securing Haiti’s independence in 1803.

Haiti’s motto, “L’union fait la force” (unity makes strength) is written in small letters all over the front of the design, a detail only visible from from close range. Silhouettes of mountains and two palm trees —more national symbols—adorn the back of the shirt.

Haiti’s Predicted Starting XI

Haiti’s players will enjoy the ride no matter what. | FootballUser

Haiti welcomed a massive reinforcement ahead of the World Cup, as Sunderland center forward Isidor chose to represent Les Grenadiers at the international level. He instantly raises the ceiling of Haiti’s attack and could form a strong partnership with all-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon.

Bellegarde will operate in a double pivot with Leverton Pierre alongside him supplying cover. Speedy wingers Ruben Providence and Casimir add another dimension to Haiti’s transitional attacks.

Barring any injuries, regular starters Duke Lacroix, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Adé and Carlens Arcus complete the backline, protecting legendary 38-year-old goalkeeper Johny Placide, who will ride off into the sunset having debuted at the World Cup.

Current Form

Haiti kicked-off 2026 with two friendlies in Toronto, though neither resulted in victory.

The 1–0 loss to Tunisia and 1–1 draw with Iceland also marked the first time Haiti had played against African or European opponents this decade—a clear indicator of the constraints of playing in Concacaf and how that could count against Haiti at the World Cup.

What We Can Expect From Haiti Fans

Fans took to the streets to celebrate Hati’s return to the World Cup. | Clarens Siffroy/AFP/Getty Images

The scenes of pure, unfiltered, euphoric joy in capital city Port-au-Prince perfectly epitomize Haiti’s fan base. Drums and trumpets are the instruments of choice, setting the tone for a Caribbean party that can run long into the night.

But those scenes are likely to stay confined to Haiti’s streets. An ongoing conflict means the U.S. have suspended visas for Haitian nationals, leaving the country’s diaspora to attend the World Cup in reduced numbers.

Nonetheless, there will be noise at Haiti’s games ... and lots of it.

National Expectations

Haiti is a massive underdog this summer. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Les Grenadiers are effectively playing with house money this summer, released from the pressure of expectations.

Haiti’s national team is a beacon of pride back home—an excuse to put aside for 90 minutes the difficult reality the conflict-torn nation is currently enduring—and just appearing at the World Cup is considered a great achievement. Anything more than that is an absolute bonus.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Nothing to lose, everything to gain

: Nothing to lose, everything to gain Who Haiti Doesn't Want to Face: Any Concacaf opponent—desire to face new challenges

Any Concacaf opponent—desire to face new challenges One Stat That Defines Haiti: Didn’t play a single World Cup qualification game on home soil—a true testament to the country’s resilience

Didn’t play a single World Cup qualification game on home soil—a true testament to the country’s resilience If Things Go Wrong: The lack of talent and depth will be the main reason

The lack of talent and depth will be the main reason What Will Everyone Say If Haiti Goes Out Early? Thank you for participating, hope to see you back here soon

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