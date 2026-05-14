Haiti 2026 World Cup Preview: the Ultimate Test That Fulfills Lifelong Ambitions
Haiti return to the World Cup after a 52-year absence this summer, hoping to give millions of supporters from the conflict-torn Caribbean island reason to smile.
As one of the biggest World Cup underdogs, Haiti’s mission is to make the most out of its hard-earned qualification by fearlessly competing against Scotland, Brazil and Morocco in the group stage. All three games represent an opportunity for Sébastien Migné’s resilient side to produce one of the upsets of the tournament.
Haiti’s diaspora supplies most of its player pool, and with Premier League striker Wilson Isidor spearheading the attack, don’t assume Les Grenadiers are incapable of punching above their weight.
The Road to the World Cup
- Qualification record: 6W-2L-2D
- Goals for / against: 20 / 13
- Top scorer: Duckens Nazon (6)
- Assist leader: Danley Jean Jacques (3)
Heading into the third and final round of Concacaf qualifiers, few expected Haiti to emerge victorious from a group that included both Honduras and Costa Rica—two nations that have been to multiple World Cups this century.
Haiti was third in Group C and on the outside looking in, but it delivered under pressure to beat Costa Rica—quarterfinalists in 2014—away from home before making light work of Nicaragua. Those back-to-back victories earned an outright win of the group, cementing Haiti’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1974.
World Cup Schedule
Fixture
Date
Venue
Haiti vs. Scotland
Saturday, June 13
Gillette Stadium
Brazil vs. Haiti
Friday, June 19
Lincoln Financial Field
Morocco vs. Haiti
Wednesday, June 24
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Manager: Sébastien Migné
- World Cup experience: Cameroon assistant manager (2022)
- Time in charge of the team: Since 2024
- Manager meter: Pragmatic culture builder
Migné has never taken charge of a country at the World Cup, but does carry recent tournament experience with him after assisting Rigobert Song and Cameroon at the 2022 edition.
A group stage win over Brazil is a fond memory Migné will carry into his maiden voyage with Haiti—Cameroon won that game, 2–1—with his status as a national icon sealed after securing World Cup qualification. When the going gets tough, Migné can draw upon spells as DR Congo, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea boss—roles in which he experienced what it’s like to be an underdog more often than not.
How Haiti Plays
- Preferred formation: 4-2-3-1
- Style: Counterattack
- Key strengths: Pace in attack, experienced leaders
- Key weaknesses: Inexperience against teams outside of Concacaf, limited talent, turnovers in dangerous areas
Keeping a compact shape that limits opponents’s ability to operate comfortably in the final third—especially in central areas—is Haiti’s bread and butter, with physically imposing defenders very capable in the air.
Migné’s side generate the bulk of its scoring opportunities exploiting space through vertical, high-speed counterattacks, often arriving at dangerous areas needing three or less touches.
Ones to Watch
X-Factor: Convincing Wolverhampton Wanderers attacking midfielder Jean‐Ricner Bellegarde to switch international allegiances from France to Haiti was a defining moment in Les Grenadiers’ World Cup journey. Not only the creative mastermind, he’s also the main source of hope for the island nation.
Breakout Star: Called up to the Haiti roster for the first time last October, the Guadeloupe-born
playmaker Josué Casimir—now with Auxerre—is a handful on the right side. He provided the assist on the winning goal in the final qualifier, which punched the squad’s ticket to North America.
What Haiti Will Be Wearing
Haiti’s three World Cup jerseys overflow with patriotism.
The bottom right section of the torso pays tribute to freedom fighters from the Battle of Vertières, where indigenous troops defeated Napoleon’s French army en route to securing Haiti’s independence in 1803.
Haiti’s motto, “L’union fait la force” (unity makes strength) is written in small letters all over the front of the design, a detail only visible from from close range. Silhouettes of mountains and two palm trees —more national symbols—adorn the back of the shirt.
Haiti’s Predicted Starting XI
Haiti welcomed a massive reinforcement ahead of the World Cup, as Sunderland center forward Isidor chose to represent Les Grenadiers at the international level. He instantly raises the ceiling of Haiti’s attack and could form a strong partnership with all-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon.
Bellegarde will operate in a double pivot with Leverton Pierre alongside him supplying cover. Speedy wingers Ruben Providence and Casimir add another dimension to Haiti’s transitional attacks.
Barring any injuries, regular starters Duke Lacroix, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Adé and Carlens Arcus complete the backline, protecting legendary 38-year-old goalkeeper Johny Placide, who will ride off into the sunset having debuted at the World Cup.
Current Form
Haiti kicked-off 2026 with two friendlies in Toronto, though neither resulted in victory.
The 1–0 loss to Tunisia and 1–1 draw with Iceland also marked the first time Haiti had played against African or European opponents this decade—a clear indicator of the constraints of playing in Concacaf and how that could count against Haiti at the World Cup.
What We Can Expect From Haiti Fans
The scenes of pure, unfiltered, euphoric joy in capital city Port-au-Prince perfectly epitomize Haiti’s fan base. Drums and trumpets are the instruments of choice, setting the tone for a Caribbean party that can run long into the night.
But those scenes are likely to stay confined to Haiti’s streets. An ongoing conflict means the U.S. have suspended visas for Haitian nationals, leaving the country’s diaspora to attend the World Cup in reduced numbers.
Nonetheless, there will be noise at Haiti’s games ... and lots of it.
National Expectations
Les Grenadiers are effectively playing with house money this summer, released from the pressure of expectations.
Haiti’s national team is a beacon of pride back home—an excuse to put aside for 90 minutes the difficult reality the conflict-torn nation is currently enduring—and just appearing at the World Cup is considered a great achievement. Anything more than that is an absolute bonus.
And Finally ...
- Vibe Check: Nothing to lose, everything to gain
- Who Haiti Doesn't Want to Face: Any Concacaf opponent—desire to face new challenges
- One Stat That Defines Haiti: Didn’t play a single World Cup qualification game on home soil—a true testament to the country’s resilience
- If Things Go Wrong: The lack of talent and depth will be the main reason
- What Will Everyone Say If Haiti Goes Out Early? Thank you for participating, hope to see you back here soon
READ MORE GROUP C PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE
Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.