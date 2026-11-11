Haley Hopkins Named Sports Illustrated’s NWSL MVP of the Month

Haley Hopkins saved her best for last. After coming off the bench for much of the first half of the season, she became a mainstay on the Kansas City Current’s front line during the team’s final playoff push, scoring four goals and adding an assist in October and November. Her efforts were integral to the Current’s fourth-place finish, securing at least one home postseason match and earning her Sports Illustrated’s NWSL MVP for October/November.

“First of all, I’m so honored Sports Illustrated thought of me, and giving me that nod is super special,” Hopkins says. “It’s been a long season; we’ve put ourselves in a great position, but [October/November] was a huge month for a playoff push. Every game was a must-win.”

​That do-or-die mindset was crucial for Hopkins, especially with her brace on the road against the playoff-qualified Royals, or her assist and goal in the 5–1 thrashing of Bay FC.

“We had some really great wins that we needed and didn’t necessarily get at the beginning of the year,” she says. “It was a really, really strong end of the season, which, heading into the playoffs now, is great.”

In the Current’s Decision Day match, which also marked Hopkins’s 50th regular-season appearance, she scored the Current’s second goal in a 2–0 away victory over Racing Louisville FC. Using her 5' 10" height to her advantage, her goal marked her career-high 12th goal of the season and Kansas City’s 54th goal of the regular season—tied for the most in the NWSL in 2026 as well as the second-highest single-season total in league history.

​“I’m a taller player with a strong aerial presence, and we’ve been able to cross the ball a lot,” Hopkins says. “We have such creative and unique attackers across the front; everyone is so relentless.”

Through the ups and downs of the season, Hopkins has found motivation in her teammates. “I just love the locker room,” she says. “My teammates really are my friends.” Those little moments off the field have helped the team come together after a rougher start to the season.

​“As the year has gone on, we’ve really felt our culture has become solidified and stronger,” Hopkins says. “It’s just such a great group.”

Hopkins’s performance in October/November also earned her the NWSL’s Player of the Month accolade.

THE YEAR OF HALEY HOPKINS 👑@haleyyhopkins' hot streaks continues with 4 goals & 1 assist during Oct/Nov, earning her first @NWSL Player of the Month honor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EuOjtyftv4 — x- KC Current (@thekccurrent) November 5, 2026

“She’s had a great year,” Current head coach Chris Armas said. “So much of what you have to love about sports and life … is that when an opportunity comes knocking you have to be ready and take that—but to put your head down, never make excuses, work hard, be a good teammate, have a growth mindset, all those things, that’s Haley Hopkins. To see that she’s gotten rewarded, to reward the team, herself, it’s just such a cool story. I’m proud I’m on the journey with her, but in many ways she has earned that and taken full advantage of her opportunities.”

Hopkins has been a crucial part of this special Kansas City group throughout the season, having appeared in all 30 regular season contests for the Current, starting in 19, and finishing the regular season tied with the 2025 MVP Temwa Chawinga for the team scoring lead. In addition to her 12 goals, she also notched four assists on the season over 1,929 minutes.

“This has been truly one of the most special communities to be a part of and be supported by, and it really makes such a big difference,” Hopkins says. “I have never felt such love and support from a city and a team that I’ve been on.”

WHAT A YEAR FOR HALEY HOPKINS 🤩



Her 12th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/CwMcHMIVwe — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 1, 2026

With the Current’s fourth-place finish in the regular season standings, the team was guaranteed at least one home playoff match, defeating Angel City FC in a Kansas City quarterfinal.

​“To play like one last guaranteed playoff game at home with our fans, there is nobody that loves this team more than they do, and we feel it every day,” Hopkins says.

​The Current went into the postseason with a clear mindset: every game matters. They approached the back half of the season as if every contest was a playoff game. They learned from their mistakes, whether it was a multi-goal loss or coming back from behind, finding a grittiness they didn’t know they had.

“We were so dominant last year so there were not a lot of scenarios where we were having to come back,” she explains. “It’s just a very different season and a very different table altogether, so it was that much more gratifying to secure that fourth place seed and get the home game.”

“She’s in great form, had a solid year, some could make a case for her … is she the most valuable? She’s extremely valuable for us,” Armas said. “What a season, what a story, I think the best is yet to come for her.”

HALEY HOPKINS BRACE 🤯



Two minutes into the second half Haley Hopkins puts the KC Current on top 2-1! 👏 pic.twitter.com/DJhszIYlVS — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 26, 2026