Hansi Flick Handed Champions League Ban, Lamine Yamal Also Sanctioned by UEFA
UEFA slammed Hansi Flick, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha with Champions League sanctions ahead of the 2025–26 campaign.
The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEBD) ruled Flick violated both the general principles of conduct and the basic rules of decent conduct for his actions in the second leg of Barcelona’s semifinal tie with Inter Milan last season.
Flick received a one-match ban and therefore will miss the Catalans’ first league phase match in their 2025–26 Champions League campaign. Assistant manager Marcus Sorg was handed the same punishment.
The German boss and his staff were visibly upset on the touchline at several decisions from referee Szymon Marciniak in the Catalans’ 4–3 defeat. Flick went on to confront the official and openly criticize the referee’s decisions in his post-match press conference.
Yamal and Raphinha also were sanctioned for “failing to report immediately to the Doping Control Post” following the match. The good news for Barcelona, though, is that both players escaped a match ban and only have to each pay a fee of €5,000 ($5,825).
The Spanish giants will be eager to move past their heartbreaking defeat at San Siro. Barcelona thought they punched their tickets to the Champions League final after Raphinha scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute, but they then conceded a stoppage-time equalizer to Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi’s winner in extra time.
The Catalans went on to claim a domestic treble, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. Still, they have not shied away from admitting their ultimate goal is to bring European glory back to Catalonia.
Flick’s men will have their chance at redemption once the 2025–26 Champions League league phase kicks off in September, but they will have to do so without their manager on the touchline for their opening game.