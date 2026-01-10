Hansi Flick Drops Huge Lamine Yamal Injury Update One Day Before El Clasico
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick declared that Lamine Yamal would be fit enough to start Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid despite previous concerns over his availability.
Yamal missed Barça’s first training session of 2026 before recovering in time to start last weekend’s Catalan derby against Espanyol. The teenager was then struck down by a stomach bug which ensured he was only named as a substitute for Wednesday’s semifinal against Athletic Club.
The Catalan’s didn’t miss him. Roony Bardghji was named on the right wing in Yamal’s absence and had a hand in three of the goals plundered during a rampant 5–0 win. Once the game had long since been won, Flick brought his No. 10 on for the final 18 minutes.
With arch-rivals Real Madrid waiting in the wings ahead of Sunday’s showpiece fixture, Flick was asked if his star player was in contention for a starting spot. “Yes,” the German boss grinned. “All the players are ready to be in the team. It’s good to have everyone with us.”
Yamal has been decidedly more reserved in his prematch comments heading into this weekend’s Clásico compared to his approach ahead of October’s clash. The punchy winger played the role of provocateur over the autumn, repeatedly taunting Real Madrid after Barcelona won all four Clásicos during the 2024–25 campaign.
The capital club responded with a 2–1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu and quickly reminded Yamal of his unwise comments. Dani Carvajal confronted his compatriot during the closing stages of the victory, sparking a tussle between both sets of players which saw five yellow cards and one red dished out.
Flick Given Several Key Selection Headaches for El Clásico
As well as Roony performed against Athletic, if Yamal is fit enough to start, he will. Flick’s selection decisions are not all so straightforward.
The biggest question for the former Bayern Munich tactician is who should start upfront. Ferran Torres scored while playing the full 90 minutes of the semifinal to take his seasonal tally to a team-high 14 goals across all competitions. However, Flick also has a fully fit Robert Lewandowski at his disposal. The 37-year-old has been limited to less than 1,000 minutes this term yet already boasts nine goals.
The identity of the attacking midfielder floating behind the center forward is also up in the air. Fermín López has made a strong start to the new year—directly contributing to five goals in just 135 minutes of action—but faces stern competition from Dani Olmo. There is also the option of shifting Raphinha infield and bringing Marcus Rashford onto the left flank.
Whatever individuals Flick selects, they must all work as a unit. “I think everyone appreciates playing a final against Real Madrid,” he mused in his prematch press conference. “We can win a title and we must play as a team, that’s what I want to see. That’s the most important thing.”