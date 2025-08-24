Hansi Flick Explains Marcus Rashford Snub in Barcelona Comeback Win
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick defended his decision to hook Marcus Rashford after 45 minutes of his full La Liga debut, explaining how the Manchester United loanee’s substitution allowed his new teammates to return to their best positions.
Rashford began Saturday night’s trip to Levante almost as brightly as the club’s neon green kit. The upright winger twice powered his way to the byline inside the opening exchanges and forced an early save from Pablo Cunat. However, it was the visitors who struck first, breaking Barcelona’s infamously daring offside trap to take a 15th-minute lead through Ivan Romero.
The Catalans were again caught on the break in first-half stoppage time. In a move which began with a Barcelona free kick on the edge of Levante’s box, Alejandre Balde ended up giving away a penalty for handball. José Luis Morales dutifully dispatched the spot kick.
Trailing 2–0 at halftime, Flick made two substitutions. Marc Casadó was replaced by Gavi in a like-for-like switch at the base of midfield while Rashford made way for Dani Olmo. The Spanish playmaker trotted into a central attacking midfield role which allowed Raphinha to be restored to the left wing position which he enjoyed so much last season.
“Marcus had a few chances in the first half and showed he can help us,” Flick noted at full time. “In the second half, we needed to make changes and we put Raphinha on the wing.
“I think they were the right changes to make,” the German boss shrugged. “The first goal after the break changed the game.”
Rather than any result of Flick’s tactical tweaks, Pedri halved the deficit in the 49th minute with a thunderous drive from range. Within three minutes, Barcelona were level after Ferran Torres volleyed in Raphinha’s corner.
By the end of a chaotic encounter, the Brazilian attacker was playing left back after Robert Lewandowski had been thrown into a crowded frontline. Levante belatedly buckled under the weight of Barcelona’s pressure as Unai Elgezabal inadvertently directed Lamine Yamal’s cross into his own net in stoppage time.
After expressing his frustration with a routine opening-weekend win over Mallorca, Flick was thrilled with his side’s resilience on Saturday. “I’m proud of my team,” the head coach beamed. “We tried to come back and got three points; we believed until the end. It’s not easy because our opponents usually play us very deep, and we must improve in games with those approaches. This game will help us a lot to continue growing.”
The game may also serve as a warning for Rashford. Raphinha struggled to get involved in proceedings from his central first-half role, particularly when faced with the clogged central slice of Levante’s rearguard. Unless Rashford can rapidly replicate the type of displays which the Brazilian delivered from that left wing role last season—a staggering haul of 56 goals and assists saw him become one of the Ballon d’Or favorites—Flick can hardly be blamed for trusting Raphinha in that position.