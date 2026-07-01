Harry Kane the Hero As England Book Mouthwatering Mexico Clash

England’s World Cup dream is alive and kicking after two late Harry Kane goals earned a 2–1 win over DR Congo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta—a win that books a round of 16 clash with tournament co-hosts Mexico.

Things were looking bleak for Thomas Tuchel and his players after 75 minutes, with England a goal down and looking bereft of ideas against an organized, compact and underestimated DR Congo.

Brian Cipenga had given DR Congo a shock first half lead, ruthless taking advantage of the space afforded to him by England’s defense to fire a low effort past the outstretched hand of Jordan Pickford.

Yoane Wissa should have made it two, hitting the post from close range after more static defending, and by the time the first-half hydration break took place, England had not had a shot on DR Congo’s goal, nor had it had a touch in the penalty area of its opponent.

Kane felt he should have a penalty just before the half-time interval, but referee Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh determined the Bayern Munich striker had initiated the contact with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau—who incidentally was outstanding throughout.

Changes Shift Momentum

Anthony Gordon (right) set up both of Kane’s goals. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

England continued to huff and puff after the break, eventually forcing Tuchel to change wingers Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford for Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon to draw inspiration. Right back Djed Spence was also hooked for Eberechi Eze, forcing Declan Rice to go into the backline—a decision that will undoubtedly reignite the Trent Alexander-Arnold debate.

Gordon played a key role in England’s equalizer, standing the ball up to the back post for Kane to drift away from his marker and plant a header past Mpasi-Nzau, who wasn’t able to tip the ball around the post. Just over 10 minutes later, Kane cemented his status, if it was ever in doubt, as one of world soccer's best and most impactful players, rocketing a shot in from the edge of the penalty area that left Mpasi-Nzau motionless.

Relief was the overriding feeling as the full-time whistle blew, with England fully aware that it will need to step up its game against Mexico. A huge, mouthwatering clash awaits at the world famous Estadio Azteca—80,000 fans will be in attendance, with excitement levels in and around Mexico City sure to exceed the already fever pitch levels reached during Tuesday’s emphatic 2–0 win over Ecuador.

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