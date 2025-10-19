Harry Maguire Provides Manchester United What They've Been Lacking
It had to be Harry Maguire showing the defiance to decide this 217th meeting of English football’s biggest rivals. It had to be Manchester United’s strong-willed centre-back getting on the end of Bruno Fernandes’s clever cross and powering his header into Liverpool’s net.
It had to be Maguire because he cares so deeply about the reputation of the team and of the club. It hurts him when United struggle, as they have for so long. It wounds him that he himself gets mocked, even by some United fans who demanded the club sell “Slab-head,” as he’s known.
In 2023, it was found that Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo were the most abused footballers on social media. His mother, Zoe, even defended her son in public, decrying the abuse as “disgraceful.” He missed a great, late chance to win it here at Anfield last year and the criticism flowed again. But now Maguire had this moment of redemption. Maguire has cult hero status for scoring such a vital, historic goal.
To think some fans wanted him out. Just as well the club didn’t. This was a massive win for United, their first in almost a decade at Anfield. This was also huge for their besieged manager, Ruben Amorim. Finally, he had a statement victory, away from home, at an intimidating venue, against the champions and their oldest rivals.
A draw would have been acceptable, but this triumph meant everything for fans and players, for manager, his staff and the owners. United’s greatest ever manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, watched on and will have recognised the fighting spirit shown by Maguire and company.
Maguire's Humble Beginnings
Maguire was raised in the academy of Sheffield United in the Steel City. “Forged in Steel” is the academy’s mantra, and it defines Maguire. So do the words painted on the wall of the academy, watch-words for the young players. “Honesty, integrity and respect.” Maguire embodies those qualities, too.
Maguire’s development club sent its scholars to work in a local steel foundry for a week. They had to labour hard all day alongside those who’d make in five years what Maguire would eventually make in a week. The experience taught the young footballers the importance of hard work and how fortunate they were to be in a profession that was their passion and also very lucrative.
The scholars in Sheffield had to clear up the rat excrement in the foundry, and then play rough local teams in the evening. The process toughened them up. Maguire learned to never give up. Be strong. Even when the opposition are coming at you hard, stand tall and fight them off, as he did against Liverpool.
A Defensive Rock and Beacon of Hope
Maguire blocked and cleared, a defensive rock and beacon of hope for United, protecting the early lead given them by Bryan Mbeumo. Even when Liverpool finally broke through and equalised through Cody Gakpo in the 78th minute, Maguire refused to give up.
Even with the Kop in full cry, beseeching a winner, and Arne Slot throwing on attackers, Maguire still believed. When Fernandes’s cross came in, Liverpool’s No 5 simply wanted it more than his opposite number, Ibrahima Konaté.
Maguire has needed that strength of character in a career when he’s been doubted, even when excelling for England, including taking responsibility for crunch penalties in shootouts. He’s never been properly appreciated.
The 32-year-old’s touch has been questioned, so has his mobility. United kept recruiting new centre-backs, yet Maguire survived. Nobody can question his work ethic. Set a challenge, Maguire delivers.
His parents demanded that he studied hard at St Mary’s High School, Chesterfield, in Yorkshire in case he didn’t make the grade at Sheffield United. So he did. He really applied himself. At 16, Maguire gained the top grades, A* in three GCSE subjects, four As and a B.
He was set for college. But Maguire was driven to make it as a footballer, and took every opportunity to play against his older brothers Joe and Laurence in the garden. Both played to a good standard, as did his father, Alan, who worked in insurance. Such was the frenetic nature of family kickabouts in the back-garden that Alan had to lay new turf on a few occasions.
A Proud Englishman
That toughened Maguire up. They also held parties during tournaments, and Maguire would watch games wearing either a Gerrard or Terry shirt. He loves England. The last of his 64 England caps came 13 months ago, and he’s never been considered by the current manager Thomas Tuchel.
But that will not stop Maguire trying to get back into the squad. He’s very patriotic. He even travelled around Euro 2016 with 10 mates. At the next tournament, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he was a star for England. But it didn’t change him.
He’s very popular. Jamie Vardy gate-crashed one of Maguire’s press conferences at England’s training ground near St. Petersburg at the 2018 World Cup. Vardy sat the back, raised his hand to ask a question and hit his friend Maguire with the inquiry, “How big is your head?” It’s made for big moments. Like this.
Maguire’s very popular because he’s a down-to-earth character, who cares for people, just the type of senior pro that United need. He’s more of a natural leader of United than Fernandes, the technically accomplished but over-emotional captain.
Maguire’s hosted events for UNICEF at his old school, St Mary’s. He’s never forgotten the guidance and support of Gary Speed, Sheffield United’s manager when Maguire was emerging from the academy. Maguire posts a tribute to Speed on social media every Nov. 27, the day of the Welshman’s passing. Maguire cares.
He is so conscientious about his profession that he has campaigned against the risks of fatigue. Concerned about the increased number of games, and competitions expanding, Maguire joined Harry Kane, Virgil van Dijk, Declan Rice and other leading players in writing to Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA.
Maguire’s never the type to complain about fatigue, anyway. He gives every last drop of sweat as van Dijk and Liverpool found to their cost.
READ HENRY WINTER'S WEEKLY SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FC COLUMN