The Highest Paid USMNT Players at the 2026 World Cup—Ranked

The U.S. men’s national team is far from the richest team at the 2026 World Cup, but the players representing the Stars and Stripes this summer are still bringing in significant cash.

Yet, unlike some U.S. teams in other top-tier sports, there’s a wide variance in how much the players make.

Compared to the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s ice hockey team from the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics, many players make far less, and nearly all make less than those who represented the U.S. in the run to winning the 2024 Paris Olympics in men’s basketball.

Christian Pulisic, the highest-paid player on the team, doesn’t rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s $230 million in estimated wages or the upwards of $100 million Lionel Messi makes between playing and his off-pitch ventures, but still brings in significant cash both from his soccer and non-soccer activities.

Sportico analyzed the top USMNT stars’ earnings, taking into consideration all forms of income, including club salaries, international bonuses, and commercial avenues and determined that Christian Pulisic far outpaces many of his teammates this summer.

Here are the highest-paid USMNT players at the World Cup from their earnings in 2025–26, according to Sportico.

5. Tyler Adams ($7 million)

Tyler Adams was stellar for Bournemouth this season and will be equally integral for the U.S. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The heartbeat of the USMNT midfield, Tyler Adams, could be in the mix for a big boost in off-pitch earnings after the World Cup, given his importance to the team.



In 2025–26, though, the Premier League midfield earned an estimated $5.5 million on the pitch with Bournemouth, aided by an extra $1.5 off the pitch. Like many of his top-paid teammates, he’s also an investor in a club near his hometown, holding stakes in USL side Westchester SC.

4. Chris Richards ($7.5 million)

Chris Richards has become a Premier League star. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Likely the next captain of the USMNT, the Crystal Palace center back is one of four players on the team who played in the English Premier League in 2025–26, the league that features some of the world’s highest salaries.



With his club, the 26-year-old center back made $5 million, while boosting his income with Nike, Bank of America and other companies to bring him an extra $2.5 million. He’s also been able to become an investor in Birmingham Legion FC, the USL club in his hometown of Birmingham, Ala.

3. Tim Weah ($9.5 million)

Tim Weah makes most of his money with his club. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tim Weah isn’t as crucial to the USMNT as some other stars, but the son of legendary former player George Weah is still raking in the cash.



The 26-year-old reportedly makes $6 million for his on-field efforts with Ligue 1 side Marseille, while also making off-field income through partnerships with New Balance, among others. With that influx of cash, he’s been able to join the ownership group of USL side, Brooklyn FC.

2. Weston McKennie ($15 million)

Weston McKennie's earnings have improved as his level has risen. | Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

McKennie has blossomed into a superstar with Juventus, defining much of 2025–26 for U.S. Soccer. He’s lived up to that at the World Cup as well.



Over the past season, Sportico estimates he earned $7 million on the field and $8 million off it, for a total of $15 million, before entering this World Cup.

1. Christian Pulisic ($27.5 million)

Christian Pulisic makes most of his money away from the field. | Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic has become the face of U.S. soccer, unlike any men’s player before him. While he earns just over $6 million per year with his Italian club, AC Milan, his total on-field earnings rise to $7.5 million, according to reported estimates.



It’s the commercial avenues off the field where he makes most of his money, bringing in $20 million over the last year. Some of his notable commercial deals include Hershey’s chocolate and Michelob beer.

How Much More Will Players Make at the World Cup?

The USMNT has to share World Cup earnings with the USWNT. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

USMNT players will aid their income with a deep run at the World Cup, but will split half of their World Cup bonus with players in the U.S. women’s national team pool. Next year, the USMNT players will also earn half of what the USWNT earns during their 2027 World Cup campaign.

It’s a situation only rivaled by Canada and thanks to a 2022 collective bargaining agreement between the USMNT, USWNT and U.S. Soccer. In effect, it means the World Cup isn’t as much of a cash incentive for the USMNT as it may be for other nations.

As much as 40% of the total sum earned by the USMNT will go to the players, 40% to the USWNT, and the remaining 20% to the federation. If the USMNT loses in the round of 32, each USMNT and USWNT player would bank roughly $361,500 from the tournament, while a round of 16 exit would see that balloon to $423,000 each.

If the USMNT goes all the way to lifting the trophy on July 19, it would bring the total extra earnings per player to nearly $1 million each, a life-changing amount for most players on the USMNT and USWNT rosters.

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