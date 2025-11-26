Historic 53-Game Barcelona Goalscoring Streak Ended in Chelsea Defeat
Barcelona’s nightmare night against Chelsea saw their record-shattering goalscoring run come to a end as they failed to find the back of the net for the first time in 53 games.
Chelsea pummeled Barcelona 3–0 at Stamford Bridge to end the streak. After scoring in every single game for the past 11 months, Barcelona had fewer shots on target (2) than the Blues had disallowed goals (3).
Hansi Flick had built a prolific goalscoring machine. Barcelona’s 53-game run started back on Dec. 21, 2024, when they lost 2–1 to Atlético Madrid. The team’s 1–0 defeat to Leganés just six days prior was the last time Flick’s side failed to score until their trip to west London.
Barcelona’s previous longest goalscoring streak came between Nov. 1942 and Feb. 1944, when Juan José Nogués’s Barça scored in 44 consecutive games. Flick’s Barcelona have now padded their record-setting benchmark by an extra nine games.
The Catalans managed 151 goals over the 53-game streak, a tremendous attacking output that helped them conquer three major trophies in 2024–25.
Breakdown of Barcelona’s 53-Game Goalscoring Streak
Competition
Games
Goals Scored
La Liga
34
89
Champions League
12
33
Copa Del Rey
5
22
Spanish Super Cup
2
7
Top Goalscorers During Barcelona’s 53-Game Goalscoring Streak
Players
Goals Scored
Robert Lewandowski
27
Ferran Torres
23
Raphinha
20
Lamine Yamal
18
Fermín López
14
Flick’s Goalscoring Champions League Record Ended vs. Chelsea
Prior to the game vs. Chelsea, Flick-led teams had scored at least once in all of the German’s 36 career Champions League games on the touchline.
During his 18 Champions League matches in charge of Bayern Munich, the German giants found the back of the net in every game. Flick then continued that run in his first 18 European matches with Barça, but his run came to an end at Stamford Bridge.
It’s also the most lopsided Champions League defeat in his managerial career, having previously never lost by a three-goal margin in the competition.
Plus, the loss marks the end of Barcelona’s run of scoring in consecutive Champions League matches that started on Nov. 2023 under Xavi Hernández. The streak, snapped at 22 games, is the second longest in club history behind the 29-game run they achieved under Pep Guardiola between 2009 and 2012.
All in all, the defeat against Chelsea resulted in the end of a number of historic runs while exposing the major flaws Barcelona have this season. Still, Flick spoke following the match and was optimistic about Barça’s potential to correct course.
“We will see a different Barcelona,” Flick said. “This is what I can promise. I see how we train, I see the quality, I see also the intensity. The players are coming back [from injury], increasing the quality of the training. I have a really good feeling about that and I’m looking positive.”