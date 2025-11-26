SI

Historic 53-Game Barcelona Goalscoring Streak Ended in Chelsea Defeat

The Catalans mustered just two shots on target in their 3–0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto Casillas

Robert Lewandowski didn’t register a single shot on target vs. Chelsea.
Robert Lewandowski didn’t register a single shot on target vs. Chelsea. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona’s nightmare night against Chelsea saw their record-shattering goalscoring run come to a end as they failed to find the back of the net for the first time in 53 games.

Chelsea pummeled Barcelona 3–0 at Stamford Bridge to end the streak. After scoring in every single game for the past 11 months, Barcelona had fewer shots on target (2) than the Blues had disallowed goals (3).

Hansi Flick had built a prolific goalscoring machine. Barcelona’s 53-game run started back on Dec. 21, 2024, when they lost 2–1 to Atlético Madrid. The team’s 1–0 defeat to Leganés just six days prior was the last time Flick’s side failed to score until their trip to west London.

Barcelona’s previous longest goalscoring streak came between Nov. 1942 and Feb. 1944, when Juan José Nogués’s Barça scored in 44 consecutive games. Flick’s Barcelona have now padded their record-setting benchmark by an extra nine games.

The Catalans managed 151 goals over the 53-game streak, a tremendous attacking output that helped them conquer three major trophies in 2024–25.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Breakdown of Barcelona’s 53-Game Goalscoring Streak

Competition

Games

Goals Scored

La Liga

34

89

Champions League

12

33

Copa Del Rey

5

22

Spanish Super Cup

2

7

Top Goalscorers During Barcelona’s 53-Game Goalscoring Streak

Players

Goals Scored

Robert Lewandowski

27

Ferran Torres

23

Raphinha

20

Lamine Yamal

18

Fermín López

14

Flick’s Goalscoring Champions League Record Ended vs. Chelsea

Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick had never been blanked in the Champions League as a manager. / Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Prior to the game vs. Chelsea, Flick-led teams had scored at least once in all of the German’s 36 career Champions League games on the touchline.

During his 18 Champions League matches in charge of Bayern Munich, the German giants found the back of the net in every game. Flick then continued that run in his first 18 European matches with Barça, but his run came to an end at Stamford Bridge.

It’s also the most lopsided Champions League defeat in his managerial career, having previously never lost by a three-goal margin in the competition.

Plus, the loss marks the end of Barcelona’s run of scoring in consecutive Champions League matches that started on Nov. 2023 under Xavi Hernández. The streak, snapped at 22 games, is the second longest in club history behind the 29-game run they achieved under Pep Guardiola between 2009 and 2012.

All in all, the defeat against Chelsea resulted in the end of a number of historic runs while exposing the major flaws Barcelona have this season. Still, Flick spoke following the match and was optimistic about Barça’s potential to correct course.

“We will see a different Barcelona,” Flick said. “This is what I can promise. I see how we train, I see the quality, I see also the intensity. The players are coming back [from injury], increasing the quality of the training. I have a really good feeling about that and I’m looking positive.”

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer