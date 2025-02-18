SI

Houston Dash: 2025 Season Schedule

Houston Dash will start the 2025 NWSL season against Washington Spirit March 14.

Jamie Spangher

Houston Dash at the Shell Energy Stadium in 2024
Houston Dash at the Shell Energy Stadium in 2024 / Icon SportsWire / IMAGO

Houston Dash will be hungry to change the narrative on their last-place finish as the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season nears.

Picking up just five wins from 28 games in the 2024 season, Houston Dash struggled across all areas of the field. The side are back and ready for redemption this season, and have welcomed some fresh faces to help them along the journey.

Young U.S Women's National Team prospect Yazmeen Ryan has been traded to the Dash for the new campaign and will bring a dynamic firepower to the team.

Houston Dash will kick off the 2025 NWSL season at home against Washington Spirit on March 14.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/14

Washington Spirit

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

03/23

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

5pm

03/28

Gotham FC

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

04/12

Angel City FC

Shell Energy Stadium

5pm

04/19

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

7:30pm

04/25

Utah Royals

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

05/02

Racing Louisville

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

05/11

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

8pm

05/16

Portland Thorns

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

05/24

Bay FC

Shell Energy Stadium

5pm

06/07

Orlando Pride

Inter & Co Stadium

7pm

06/13

San Diego Wave

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

06/21

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

08/02

Bay FC

PayPal Park

10pm

08/08

North Carolina Courage

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

08/17

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

4pm

08/24

Seattle Reign

Shell Energy Stadium

7pm

08/29

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

09/07

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

8pm

09/14

Utah Royals

America First Field

6pm

09/19

Chicago Stars

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

09/28

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

1pm

10/03

Orlando Pride

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

10/12

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

5pm

10/18

Kansas City Current

Shell Energy Stadium

7:30pm

11/02

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

TBC

Other Key Dates

The new season will launch the NWSL's first ever Rivalry Weekend, in which the biggest games in the league will take place between August 8-10.

Decision Day will make its return for the 2025 season, whereby all 14 teams will play their final game of the regular season on November 2 in order to determine the final league standings and the playoff spots.

READ THE LATEST WOMEN'S SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, ANALYSIS AND MORE

feed

Published
Jamie Spangher
JAMIE SPANGHER

Jamie Spangher is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer. She specializes in the coverage of the women's game, with a particular focus on the USWNT, England's Lionesses, as well as the Barclays Women's Super League.

Home/Soccer