Houston Dash: 2025 Season Schedule
Houston Dash will be hungry to change the narrative on their last-place finish as the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season nears.
Picking up just five wins from 28 games in the 2024 season, Houston Dash struggled across all areas of the field. The side are back and ready for redemption this season, and have welcomed some fresh faces to help them along the journey.
Young U.S Women's National Team prospect Yazmeen Ryan has been traded to the Dash for the new campaign and will bring a dynamic firepower to the team.
Houston Dash will kick off the 2025 NWSL season at home against Washington Spirit on March 14.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/14
Washington Spirit
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
03/23
Chicago Stars
SeatGeek Stadium
5pm
03/28
Gotham FC
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
04/12
Angel City FC
Shell Energy Stadium
5pm
04/19
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
7:30pm
04/25
Utah Royals
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
05/02
Racing Louisville
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
05/11
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
8pm
05/16
Portland Thorns
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
05/24
Bay FC
Shell Energy Stadium
5pm
06/07
Orlando Pride
Inter & Co Stadium
7pm
06/13
San Diego Wave
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
06/21
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
08/02
Bay FC
PayPal Park
10pm
08/08
North Carolina Courage
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
08/17
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
4pm
08/24
Seattle Reign
Shell Energy Stadium
7pm
08/29
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
09/07
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
8pm
09/14
Utah Royals
America First Field
6pm
09/19
Chicago Stars
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
09/28
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
1pm
10/03
Orlando Pride
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
10/12
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
5pm
10/18
Kansas City Current
Shell Energy Stadium
7:30pm
11/02
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
TBC
Other Key Dates
The new season will launch the NWSL's first ever Rivalry Weekend, in which the biggest games in the league will take place between August 8-10.
Decision Day will make its return for the 2025 season, whereby all 14 teams will play their final game of the regular season on November 2 in order to determine the final league standings and the playoff spots.