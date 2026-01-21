Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Slavia Prague: Super Sub Ignites Barca’s Top Eight Hopes

Barcelona overcame below freezing temperatures, a couple of gut punches and falling behind to defeat Slavia Prague 4–2 on Wednesday, keeping their hopes of qualifying directly to the Champions League round of 16 alive.

Slavia scored first from a set piece, before Fermín López responded with a brace that was canceled out by another set piece goal. The game was level at half-time, but Barcelona then dominated after the restart and it was Dani Olmo who came off the bench to turn into the hero with a stunning strike that served as the match-winner.

Robert Lewandowski then gave Hansi Flick’s side some breathing room, adding a fourth to avoid any potential late scare.

The Catalans now have a realistic chance of finishing among the top eight in the Champions League league phase with a victory in their final game vs. Copenhagen. Nevertheless, the positive result will be marred by Pedri suffering what appeared like a significant hamstring injury.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Slavia Prague (4-2-3-1)

Fermín López scored two vital goals on Wednesday night. | Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.1: His distribution was key and had a couple of fine interventions, especially as a sweeper. Yet, he likely could’ve done more to avoid the first goal of the contest.

RB: Jules Koundé—7.5: Koundé’s struggles continued on Wednesday as he failed to track his marker in Slavia Prague’s second, and was a non-factor going forward. Was solid defensively the rest of the way but still looks far from his 2024–25 self.

CB: Eric García—7.7: Although it wasn’t his strongest showing, taking risks by darting forwards past the halfway line was key for Barcelona’s best passages of play.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.0: Not the most solid of games from the makeshift center back, who had a couple of nervy moments that could’ve proved costly. Constantly troubled by Tomáš Chorý’s physicality.

LB: Alejandro Balde—7.0: Another rather unimpressive performance from the La Masia talent, who seems to have hit a wall in his previously meteoric development, especially in attack.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—8.5: He was to blame for Slavia Prague’s opener with his soft marking attempt but was equally responsible for López’s equalizer with a brilliant assist. Completely dominated the second half with masterful ball carries from midfield, but stained his performance by picking up a yellow card that will sideline him for Barcelona’s final match of the league phase next week.

CM: Pedri—6.7: Uncharacteristically erratic all game, misplacing passes you’d expect him to make with ease and getting dispossessed on many occasions. His nightmare was completed when he exited the pitch with what looked like a hamstring injury.

RW: Roony Bardghji—6.3: Tasked with occupying Lamine Yamal’s usual spot in the lineup, the Swedish teenager failed to make an impact. Misplaced every cross he attempted on the few instances he managed to beat his marker down the right wing.

AM: Fermín López—8.9: Made up for his early miss with a superb brace. His constant movement, energetic pressing and tireless runs into space contributed to yet another stellar European performance. Stepped up immensely in Yamal’s absence.

LW: Raphinha—7.1: The Brazilian was kept quiet for much of the game, failing to have his usual impact in attack but still playing a crucial role in Barça’s first with a beautiful backheel flick.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—7.0: Had a positive start yet was unlucky to be responsible for an own goal. Didn’t let that faze him and was eventually rewarded with his first Champions League goal of the term.

Substitutes Rating (Out of 10) Dani Olmo (61’ for Pedri) 7.3 Marcus Rashford (61’ for Bardghji) 7.7 Ronald Araújo (78’ for Balde) 6.6 Marc Bernal (78’ for López) 6.1

Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Jofre Torrents, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Casadó, Tommy Marques, Daniel Rodríguez, Juan Hernández.

Slavia Prague (4-4-1-1)

Starting XI: Jindřich Staněk; Tomáš Holeš, David Zima, Štěpán Chaloupek, Oscar Dorley; Vasil Kušej, David Moses, Michal Sadílek, Youssoupha Sanyang; Lukáš Provod; Tomáš Chorý.

Subs used: Tomáš Vlček, David Douděra, Ivan Schranz, Muhammed Cham, Mojmír Chytil.

Player of the Match: Fermín López (Barcelona)

Slavia Prague 2–4 Barcelona—How It Unfolded at Fortuna Arena

Barcelona found themselves trailing early vs. Slavia Prague. | Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images

Without Lamine Yamal and at below zero in Czechia, Barcelona took the pitch and looked affected by the environment at Fortuna Arena, struggling to control the early exchanges. Still, the visitors had a chance to strike early as Fermín found himself in perfect position to score the opener, but his bouncing shot from close to the penalty spot went soaring over the crossbar.

The miss proved costly as Salvia Prague then broke the deadlock inside 10 minutes. A near post flick from a corner saw the ball land in the far post, where Vasil Kušej got away from Frenkie de Jong and, although it was an unorthodox finish, he managed to tuck the ball past the goal line much despite Joan García’s effort to give the hosts an early lead.

Flick’s men looked incredibly uncomfortable after the initial gut punch, looking unable to bypass Slavia Prague’s press and players constantly misplacing routine passes whenever they ventured into the final third.

But out of nowhere, Barcelona showed the deadly nature of their attack, as a wonderfully crafted play between Raphinha and De Jong was finished by López, who redeemed himself for his early miss with a violent strike into the near post to bring the visitors level in the 34th minute.

Fermín’s night wasn’t done, though, and seven minutes later he found himself in acres of space just outside the penalty area. The trigger-happy attacker didn’t hesitate and unleashed a perfectly placed shot far out of the goalkeeper’s reach to give Barcelona the lead.

The joy was short-lived, though, as Slavia equalized from another set piece. A completely unmarked Štěpán Chaloupek’s won in the air and his header deflected off Robert Lewandowski’s shoulder and into the back of the net just one minute before the break.

Barelona found the back of the net again just five minutes after the restart, but Lewandowski was caught offsides by inches, denying De Jong’s tap-in and bringing back memories of the frustrating defeat to Real Sociedad at the weekend.

Perhaps the worst piece of news of the night for Barcelona materialized just before the hour mark, when Pedri fell to the ground in clear pain, grabbing his right hamstring before he was forced to leave.

Dani Olmo entered the game to replace the injured midfielder and, less than five minutes into his appearance, a ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the area and he unleashed an absolute rocket into the top corner to restore Barcelona’s lead.

Dani Olmo & Robert Lewandowski. 2-4.

Flick’s men doubled their advantage less than 10 minutes later. Marcus Rashford managed to reach the byline and whipped a bullet of a cross Lewandowski initially struggled to control but then pounced on the ball before the goalkeeper to tuck in Barça’s fourth.

The rest of the game was devoid of any significant action and Barcelona were comfortable to cruise to the finish line to clinch a result that see them enter the final Gameweek of the league phase sitting ninth in the standings.

Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona Halftime Stats

Statistic Slavia Prague Barcelona Possession 36% 64% Expected Goals (xG) 0.49 0.64 Total Shots 5 10 Shots on Target 1 4 Big Chances 1 1 Pass Accuracy 70% 88% Fouls 3 5 Corners 4 2

Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona Full Time Stats

Statistic Slavia Prague Barcelona Possession 41% 59% Expected Goals (xG) 1.01 1.42 Total Shots 12 20 Shots on Target 2 12 Big Chances 1 2 Pass Accuracy 75% 85% Fouls 9 11 Corners 5 4

