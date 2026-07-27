Julián Alvarez remains Barcelona’s priority transfer target, but the back-to-back La Liga champions are reportedly waiting for the player to convince Atlético Madrid to let him complete his “dream” move which he is at risk of getting “cheated” out of.

Barça are targeting one more big splash in attack after losing veteran Robert Lewandowski to the Chicago Fire. The club has already signed Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon, but they’d be selling themselves short by not adding one more forward option, especially with Ferran Torres’s future uncertain.

Alvarez has been the primary focus all summer, but Atléti have no intention of selling him to their domestic rivals. Barça have already had a €100 million ($114 million) bid turned down, while Real Madrid also had a €150 million ($171 million) offer rebuffed.

The striker is thought to be desperate to complete a switch to Catalonia, and Barça are waiting on the 26-year-old to force Atléti’s hand.

Barcelona Waiting for Julián Alvarez to Make His Move

Alvarez will have to engineer his move to Catalonia. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alvarez is currently enjoying a post-World Cup break after Argentina finished runners-up as holders. Lionel Scaloni’s side were deservedly beaten 1–0 by Spain, with Barça’s Torres scoring the winner in extra time.

The 2022 champion didn’t have the tournament he wanted individually, with an ankle injury disrupting his groove. Still, his only goal was a special one, as he curled home from distance in extra time of Argentina’s quarterfinal against Switzerland.

Before that, the striker made it clear that he wishes to “fulfil his dream” and leave the Spanish capital. Without explicitly naming Barcelona, it has been widely reported that they were the club he had in mind. However, his comments after Argentina’s win over Austria in the group stage weren’t enough to alter Atléti’s stubborn stance.

According to Sport, Alvarez plans on speaking to his current employers and making a second public gesture in a bid to force a move. He feels “cheated” by Atléti, who supposedly told him that he’d be allowed to depart if a fair bid arrived.

Barcelona are still waiting for him, and their $114 million offer expires at the end of July. There have been indications that they may raise their bid to €130 million ($148 million) to further test Atléti’s resolve.

No Alternative Destinations on the Table for Julián Alvarez

Alvarez grew up adoring Barcelona. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

It really is Barcelona or bust for Alvarez this summer.

The aforementioned Sport report details the forward’s obsession with Barça, ignited by childhood hero and compatriot Lionel Messi. Alvarez grew up wearing Blaugrana colors on the streets of Calchín, so this is no faux aspiration.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also been tenuously linked, with the former reportedly considering an exchange that involves Viktor Gyökeres heading in the opposite direction. However, that potential deal never got off the ground, and the Gunners are now targeting an audacious move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to transform their attack.

Unless he completely tarnishes his relationship with Atléti in the coming weeks, Alvarez will remain in Spain for the 2026–27 season. Whether it’s with his current club or his utopian destination is seemingly down to his powers of persuasion.

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