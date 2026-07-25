Could Arsenal Actually Sign Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior?

Arsenal have been tipped to make an extraordinary swoop for Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior this summer, although this promises to only be the beginning of a complex saga.

Vinícius Jr.’s Real Madrid future has come under scrutiny since he entered the final year of his contract. Without any imminent extension on the table and the possibility of free agency next summer, that uncertainty has opened the door for a glut of suitors to elbow their way through.

The reigning Premier League champions have now entered the mix, according to The Athletic. Vinícius Jr. is said to be one of multiple candidates in Arsenal’s quest to boost the left side of their attack.

While the report is littered with caution, stressing that no club-to-club talks have taken place—although there is the suggestion that some form of contact with the player or his representatives has happened—this potentially seismic deal isn’t quite as outrageous as it may first appear.

Factors Working in Arsenal’s Favor

Vinícius Júnior’s contract remains a problem for Real Madrid. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Each tick of the clock is a minuscule triumph for Arsenal. Real Madrid are not thought to be capable of considering the possibility of losing their star forward to a free transfer in 2027, which puts the negotiating power in the hands of the potential suitors.

What’s more, should Vinícius Jr. start the 2026–27 season as a Real Madrid player, he would reportedly be entitled to a “significant loyalty bonus” after eight years in Spain, giving Madrid even more reason to either guarantee his long-term future or get rid.

There has already been some hints that Real Madrid could be bracing themselves for an exit in the foreseeable future, with Yan Diomande a ready-made replacement in the frontline.

No real progress has been made in settling on a new contract for Vinícius Jr. in recent months, with Madrid seemingly unable to accept reported salary demands of $34.6 million (€30 million) per season.

Should Arsenal offer those terms, the Brazilian would immediately become the club’s highest-paid player by a considerable margin and one of the top earners across the entire Premier League, falling short of only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. However, given the reduced transfer fee to extract a player with less than one year of his contract remaining, albeit with an inflated signing bonus, the total financial package could be within Arsenal’s scope, particularly after a lucrative campaign spent winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final.

Reasons for Caution

Florentino Pérez (right) is adamant on keeping Vinicius Junior at the Bernabéu. | Christopher Pike/FIFA/Getty Images

Even if Real Madrid’s accountants may be inclined to accept an approach from Arsenal, there is no suggestion that stance will be shared by the two chief protagonists of any potential deal in the capital. Club president Florentino Pérez has a deep-rooted affection for a player he plucked out of Brazil as a teenager, one which is reciprocated by Vinícius Jr. himself.

Any public opportunity to discuss his new Real Madrid contract has always seen the club’s No. 7 launch into an impassioned love letter for his current team. “I hope I can stay for a long time,” Vinícius Jr. reiterated as recently as April. “We’re very calm because I have the president’s trust. At the right moment, we’ll take care of the renewal because this is the club of my dreams, and we’ll continue together for many years.”

The only occasion when there has been any whisper of discontent from Vinícius Jr. was in the dark days of last fall during an ongoing clash with Xabi Alonso. The player won that tug-of-war and is thought to be open to the prospect of working with José Mourinho, despite some clumsy comments from the former Benfica coach in response to Vinícius Jr.’s claims to have been racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni during a heated Champions League match last season.

Vinícius Júnior lining up against Coventry City on Friday, Aug. 21 may not be the likeliest start to the new Premier League season, but it’s not quite as ridiculous a suggestion as it would have been even a few weeks ago.

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