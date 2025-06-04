How Chelsea Qualified for the Club World Cup
Chelsea aren’t technically done with 2024–25 just yet due to their participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Enzo Maresca’s side concluded their Premier League campaign with an important win at Nottingham Forest on the final day, which secured Champions League football for next season. They followed that up with a victory in the UEFA Conference League final over Real Betis, and have already made progress in the transfer market to ensure Maresca’s project continues to ascend.
The Blues are one of the clubs synonymous with glory in contemporary times, but it’s been a little while since Chelsea were competing for the most prestigious honours. The reign of BlueCo, who took control of the club in 2022, has been tumultuous.
So, how are they competing at the 2025 Club World Cup? Here’s an explanation.
When Is the Club World Cup?
The expanded an reformatted Club World Cup gets underway following the conclusion of the June international break, with the first game of the tournament scheduled for June 14, 2025, as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami face Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Chelsea don’t have to wait too long to get their campaign underway after the tournament opener, with their first group game against Los Angeles FC kicking off less than 48 hours later on June 16.
How Did Chelsea Qualify for Club World Cup
Chelsea are one of 12 UEFA members to qualify for the tournament but one of only two Premier League teams flying out to the United States.
While the Blues haven’t won a league title since Antonio Conte dazzled the English top flight with his back three in 2016–17, they were one of the first teams to secure their place in the expanded competition by winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel in 2020–21.
The German’s side were underdogs entering that 2021 final against Manchester City, but they masterfully managed Pep Guardiola’s titans, the Premier League champions that season, and claimed a 1–0 victory thanks to Kai Havertz’s singular goal before half-time.
With the Club World Cup now taking place every four years, UEFA‘s previous four Champions League winners, from 2021 to 2024, automatically qualified for the tournament. Chelsea, as a result of their aforementioned success, secured their spot for the first 32-team iteration.
Chelsea Club World Cup Opponents
Chelsea were drawn into Group D, and their final opponent of the group stage has only recently been confirmed due to Club León’s expulsion. Los Angeles FC defeated Club América in a playoff to decide the Mexican side’s late replacement, and the Blues will face the 2022 MLS Cup champions first.
As a result, they’ll take on former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in Atlanta on June 16.
There’s more familiarity with their second Group D opponent, as they face a Flamengo side coached by former left-back Filipe Luís. The Brazilian’s time in west London was brief and forgettable, but Flamengo have also added one of Tuchel’s starters from their 2021 Champions League final success. Jorginho has joined the 2022 Copa Libertadores winners on a free transfer from Arsenal.
Their group-stage concludes on June 24 against a less familiar foe in Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis. They’re one of the most dominant teams in African football, having claimed four CAF Champions League crowns to complement their record 34 domestic league titles.
Date/Kick-off Time (ET)
Opponent
Location
June 16 / 3.30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC
Mercedes-Benz, Atlanta
June 20 / 2 p.m.
Flamengo
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 24 / 9 p.m.
Espérance de Tunis
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia