How Florian Wirtz Performed in Liverpool Friendly vs. Milan
Liverpool’s third pre-season friendly of the summer offered supporters another opportunity to catch a glimpse of record-breaking recruit Florian Wirtz.
The £116 million ($156 million) dynamo didn’t feature in Liverpool’s pre-season opener against Preston North End, but did make his unofficial debut during last weekend’s 5–0 trouncing of Stoke City behind closed doors.
But Saturday’s friendly with Milan in Hong Kong provided fans with their first proper sight of the attacking midfielder in action after he was named in Arne Slot’s starting lineup.
Here’s how Wirtz fared against the Italian giants.
Florian Wirtz vs. Milan
Wirtz was named in an unorthodox Liverpool lineup at Kai Tak Sports Park, with eyebrows raised over the 22-year-old’s position before kick-off. Somewhat surprisingly, he was utilised in a false nine role by Slot.
Wirtz was constantly in advanced positions but he was also eager to drop deep and collect possession in between the lines, floating around the edge of the penalty area as he looked to weave his magic. While not his preferred position, he has performed the function previously.
There was a sense of anticipation every time Wirtz collected the ball and with good reason. Some excellent touches in the final third had fans purring, with the Germany international teeing up Mohamed Salah shortly after Milan’s opener. He may well have managed an assist had the Egyptian not selflessly attempted to roll it back into his path.
Wirtz was inches away from releasing Elliott later in the half with a neat through ball but the Englishman didn’t have the pace to reach the pass. However, it was a sequence that epitomises Wirtz’s strengths as he rolled free of a Milan challenge and burst towards the penalty area.
Wirtz was withdrawn at half time but it was, all in all, an encouraging display from the attacking midfielder. He completed 91% of his 32 passes, enjoyed 36 touches and excited supporters with some terrific link-up play. There’s more to come but he’s made a bright start in Liverpool red.
When Will Florian Wirtz Play Next for Liverpool?
Wirtz is almost certain to earn some more invaluable minutes with his new clubmates in just a few days, with Liverpool travelling to Japan for their upcoming friendly with Yokohama F. Marinos at the Nissan Stadium on July 30.
The Reds then return to England for a double-header with Athletic Club on August 4, before facing Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on August 10. Wirtz will then be expected to make his Premier League debut in Liverpool’s season opener with Bournemouth on August 15.