How Kylian Mbappe Compares to Cristiano Ronaldo After 60 Real Madrid Games
Kylian Mbappé might not wear the number seven on his back, but he is still chasing the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.
The Frenchman completed his highly-anticipated move to the Spanish capital ahead of the 2024–25 season. Mbappé went on to record a stellar debut campaign that ended with the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot.
In fact, Mbappé put together a better debut campaign at Real Madrid than Ronaldo, whose first year in a white shirt was marred by injury. The France international broke record after record, surpassing his childhood hero in the club’s history books.
Mbappé kicked off the 2025–26 season much like the last, scoring the winner for Los Blancos in their La Liga opener. The match was the forward’s 60th in a white shirt, a milestone it took Ronaldo a season and a half to reach.
Let’s take a look at how Mbappé’s first 60 matches at the biggest club in the world stack up against Ronaldo’s.
Mbappe vs. Ronaldo: Overall Statistics Through 60 Real Madrid Games
Player
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Cristiano Ronaldo
60
58
19
Kylian Mbappé
60
45
5
Through 60 games at Real Madrid, Ronaldo has the overwhelming edge over Mbappé. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged 58 goals across all competitions, averaging nearly a goal in every appearance.
Even more eye-catching, though, are Ronaldo’s assists; the Portugal captain set up 19 goals, bringing his total goal contribution tally to a staggering 77 in 60 appearances.
Mbappé, on the other hand, found the back of the net 45 times in 60 appearances across all competitions. Forty-four of his goals came in his debut campaign, making it the best in the club’s storied history.
The 26-year-old only has five assists to his name, though, giving him 50 goal contributions in 60 appearances. The numbers are nothing to scoff at, but they do not reach the level of Ronaldo’s production.
Mbappe vs. Ronaldo: La Liga Breakdown
Player
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Cristiano Ronaldo
45
43
15
Kylian Mbappé
35
32
3
Both Ronaldo and Mbappé led the team in goalscoring in La Liga, just 15 years apart. The two superstars once again averaged nearly a goal in every La Liga appearance.
The Portuguese forward bagged 43 goals in 45 league appearances, while Mbappé scored 32 goals in 35 La Liga matches. If the Frenchman keeps up his scoring, he just might match Ronaldo’s haul through 45 La Liga appearances.
The difference, though, resides in the assists yet again. Mbappé is the player stealing the show for Real Madrid. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain star has his sights set on goal rather than setting up his teammates.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, recorded 15 assists, which gives him 58 goal contributions in La Liga. It is important to note that he played 10 more La Liga matches than Mbappé through 60 games at Real Madrid.
Mbappe vs. Ronaldo: Champions League Breakdown
Player
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Cristiano Ronaldo
12
11
3
Kylian Mbappé
14
7
1
Ronaldo also reigns supreme when it comes to Champions League goalscoring, a fact that comes as no surprise given the forward’s status as the greatest player in the history of the competition.
The former Manchester United standout recorded 14 goal contributions in 12 appearances. When Real Madrid needed a goal against European competition, it was always Ronaldo coming to the rescue.
Mbappé has a long way to go before he reaches the heights of Ronaldo in the Champions League. The France captain might have scored seven goals in 14 appearances last season, but three came in the second leg of the knockout phase playoffs against Manchester City.
Otherwise, Mbappé was kept off the scoresheet in the knockout stage, first in the round of 16 against Atlético Madrid and then in the quarterfinals against Arsenal.