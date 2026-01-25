How Lionel Messi Fared in First Inter Miami Match of 2026

Lionel Messi made his 2026 debut on Saturday, but his 22nd year as a professional got off to a rocky start as Inter Miami fell 3–0 to Allianz Lima in a preseason friendly in Peru.

Playing their first match since winning the 2025 MLS Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps on Dec. 6, manager Javier Mascherano started a first-choice lineup, with Messi partnering with 39-year-old longtime teammate Luis Suárez at the top of a 4-4-2.

While it was the first Inter Miami match since 2023 without Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the squad, the Herons introduced several new signings among the starters. 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair was between the sticks and former Premier League and La Liga fullback Sergio Regulión started at left back.

In total, 20 Inter Miami players saw the pitch throughout the match, including several academy stars and new signings Facundo Mora and David Ayala.

Despite the strong lineup, Miami started poorly and did not improve. 42-year-old Peru legend Paolo Guerrero scored his first goal of the day in the 29th minute, finishing a second-chance rebound opportunity after St. Clair struggled to handle a half-volley from Gaspar Gentile.

Guerrero added a second goal soon after Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia was dispossessed, sweeping home first time from Eryc Castillo’s cross.

Luís Ramos extended the lead to its final 3–0 scoreline in the 73rd minute, sealing the victory for the home side in front of an announced attendance of 30,000 fans.

Messi Provides Flashes

Lionel Messi's displeasure about his and Inter Miami's performance was evident on Saturday. | artín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

As much as Miami struggled to gain a foothold in the match, Messi showed moments of brilliance before his day ended in the 63rd minute alongside Suárez.

Through his first hour of match play in 2026, Messi had one moment of skill to dribble past two defenders and create a chance early in the second half. Yet, his most notable moment came in the 17th minute, when he sailed a free kick over the crossbar from just outside the box.

Later on in the first half, he helped set up Argentina teammate and newly signed Designated Player Rodrigo De Paul, whose pass was fired over the bar by Suárez.

Messi, the first-ever back-to-back MLS MVP, failed to get any of his three shots on target and completed just 79% of his 39 passes, while completing just a single cross on four attempts. On a more positive side of his performance, his three chances created were the most of any player in the match, per FotMob.

What’s Next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will play at least three more friendly matches before their 2026 MLS regular-season opener. | Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The 3–0 result likely came as a shock to the Herons. Still, they will have more time to iron out the details and return to their best in preseason, with the next match on Jan. 31 against Atlético Nacional in Colombia.

Mascherano and co. may already have to contend with injury replacements in those games too, after Reguilón left in the 16th minute of his Miami preseason debut with an apparent knee injury.

Following the match against Nacional, Miami face Barcelona de Guayaquil on Feb. 7 in Ecuador, before a fourth preseason test against Independiente de Valle in Puerto Rico on Feb. 13.

The Herons open the 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 with a visit to Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga’s LAFC.

