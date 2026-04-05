How Has Lionel Messi Fared At Every Home Stadium in His Career?

The roof of the players’ tunnel to walk out to the pitch at Inter Miami’s new Nu Stadium is emblazoned with the club’s mantra: “Freedom to Dream,” a clear definition of every step the club makes.

After winning the Leagues Cup (2023), claiming the the Supporters’ Shield (2024), hoisting the MLS Cup (2025) and the ultimate feat of signing Lionel Messi, the club’s mission statement rang true again as Miami opened their new, permanent soccer-specific stadium on Saturday.

For Messi, who led his team out with a brimming grin across his face, it marked a historic moment as well, as the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner played in a home stadium’s debut match for the first time in his storied career.

While the 38-year-old’s career has brought him to nearly every one of the world’s most famous stadiums—headlined by Camp Nou, La Bombonera and Wembley Stadium, most have long histories. In contrast, MLS has seen him play in some of the youngest stadiums of his career, including the 2022-built GEODIS Park, home of Herons’ rivals, Nashville SC.

“Honestly, it’s spectacular getting to see the new home,” Messi said in Spanish in a video posted to Inter Miami’s social accounts. “The new stadium turned out incredible, and it’s really special to be able to experience it. We’ve been eager to play there, to make our debut, to be competing there officially, finally, and now the moment has arrived.”

At the professional club level, the pink-and-white Nu Stadium marks Messi’s fourth “home” stadium. Here’s how Messi has performed at each club stadium he has called “home” and which stadiums saw his best performances.

Nu Stadium

Lionel Messi (right) scored the first Inter Miami goal at the Nu Stadium. | Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images

Club: Inter Miami

Inter Miami Messi Years: 2026–Current

2026–Current Stadium Opening: 2026



Messi’s brand-new home, Nu Stadium, opened this week after years of planning from co-owners David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas. The 26,700-person stadium cost $350 million and became the 22nd soccer-specific stadium in MLS.

While Austin FC’s Biro took the honor of scoring the stadium’s first goal, Messi scored his team’s first, tying the match at 1–1 in the 10th minute with a rare headed goal, sending the stadium’s first crowd—and the Lionel Messi Stand—into ecstasy. The Herons went on to draw 2–2.

Only time will tell the long legacy Messi leaves in this new home.

Inter Miami Stadium

Lionel Messi (center) won MLS Cup with Inter Miami at Inter Miami Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Club: Inter Miami

Inter Miami Messi Years: 2023–2026

2023–2026 Stadium Opening: 2020

Fort Lauderdale has always had a special spot in American soccer, and Messi followed in the footsteps of former Fort Lauderdale Strikers legend Gerd Müller, Teófilo Cubillas, George Best, and Gordon Banks when he signed on to play for Inter Miami.

While Messi never played for the Strikers, the stadium where he won the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield and the 2025 MLS Cup was a temporary build on the same grounds used for past soccer in South Florida.

Over his seasons at Inter Miami Stadium, Messi not only led the club to its best moments but also claimed two MLS MVP Awards and the 2025 MLS Golden Boot, making it the second-most fruitful stadium of his career.

In total, Messi scored 47 goals and 31 assists in 47 games at Inter Miami Stadium, trailing only Camp Nou for his most productive venue.

Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi’s time with Paris Saint-Germain didn’t live up to the hopes and dreams of the club or the player. | Ezzat/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain Messi Years: 2021–2023

2021–2023 Stadium Opening: 1897

Messi’s time at Paris Saint-Germain never lived up to the levels he or the club had envisioned.

Yet, despite a dip in production from his FC Barcelona days following an emotional exit from the club, he continued to stand out as one of the world’s top players and an elite attacking talent in Ligue 1—especially when playing in front of the Parisian home crowd at the Parc des Princes.

En route to two Ligue 1 titles, Messi scored 20 goals and 11 assists through 45 games at PSG’s home park, tallying two games less at the Parc des Princes than at Inter Miami Stadium.

Camp Nou

Lionel Messi scored his first goal at Camp Nou in 2005. | LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Club: FC Barcelona

Messi Years: 2004–2021

2004–2021 Stadium Opening: 1957

To no surprise, the best years of Messi’s career came with FC Barcelona, as he led the Blaugrana to four UEFA Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles, while winning six of his eight Ballon d’Ors and numerous other career accolades that defined him as one of the greatest of all-time.

Over 382 games at the sprawling venue, he came out on the winning side 308 times, with his 396 goals and 135 assists playing a significant role in the favorable record. At the same time, he was also a menacing free-kick taker from the venue, with 30 free-kick goals on that pitch.

His memories at the ground and his emotional exit remained so special to him that he even snuck into the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou in late 2025 after winning the MLS Cup with Inter Miami.

Messi With Argentina

Lionel Messi has played his most Argentina home matches at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental. | Roberto Tuero/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Messi’s international career has seen him play in two World Cup finals and win in 2022 Qatar, meaning few of his best international moments have come on home soil in Argentina. The Argentine men’s national team also rotates home stadiums across the country, not having a permanent stadium.

River Plate’s Estadio Monumental ranks as the most common stadium for Messi’s home Argentina matches, and he has scored 19 goals and 11 assists in 28 games at the venue. Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera ranks second with seven games, in which he has scored five goals and two assists.

Outside of those two stadiums, Messi has only played one or two matches with La Albiceleste at other grounds on home soil.

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