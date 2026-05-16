How Man City’s FA Cup Final Win Impacts Premier League’s European Spots

Manchester City clinched their eighth FA Cup title on Saturday with a 1–0 victory over Chelsea, as Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute.

Alongside another major trophy for the cabinet, FA Cup winners are usually rewarded with automatic qualification for the following season’s Europa League. However, with City having already secured a Champions League place through the league, that Europa League berth will now be passed down elsewhere.

But who exactly benefits? And what does it mean for the rest of the teams battling for European soccer next season?

Here’s how City’s FA Cup triumph impacts qualification for UEFA competitions in 2026–27.

How Man City's FA Cup Win Affects European Qualification

Pep Guardiola guided Man City to another FA Cup in 2025-26. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

In the wake of the final, the Premier League is now expected to send eight teams into UEFA competitions next season, including five clubs into the Champions League—with one extra European Performance Spot (EPS) awarded for English clubs’ collective progress in Europe this season.

With Manchester City already guaranteed a top-two league finish, their FA Cup triumph does not alter their European qualification status. Instead, the Europa League place normally reserved for the FA Cup winners will be passed down through the Premier League table.

That means the sides finishing sixth and seventh will qualify for the Europa League, while the team ending the season in eighth will secure a place in the UEFA Conference League—a berth that would otherwise have belonged to the EFL Cup winners, who were also Manchester City.

The state of play at the start of Matchweek 37 📊 pic.twitter.com/mk1ONbfDXz — Premier League (@premierleague) May 15, 2026

How Aston Villa Could Affect European Qualification

Aston Villa will be in the Champions League next season. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

There could be another twist in the European qualification picture for next season, with Aston Villa potentially playing a key role.

Villa face Freiburg in the Europa League final on May 20, and the result could significantly impact how England’s European places are allocated for 2026–27.

The winners of the Europa League also earn automatic qualification for the following season’s Champions League, meaning England could end up with as many as six clubs in Europe’s top competition next season—just as it did this year.

If Villa win the Europa League and also finish fifth in the Premier League (they currently sit fourth, three points ahead of Liverpool with one game remaining), then the European Performance Spot (EPS) Champions League place awarded to the fifth-placed side would be passed down to sixth instead.

In that scenario, one Europa League place would effectively be removed from the usual allocation through league positions, as an extra Champions League qualification spot would be absorbed further down the table.

However, if Villa finish fourth or higher and also win the Europa League, there would be no additional Champions League place awarded to England. In that case, the top five Premier League sides—including Villa—would qualify for the Champions League, while the team finishing sixth would take the Europa League spot.

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